A man is in police custody after intentionally crashing his truck into glass windows at the Fox affiliate Wednesday morning in downtown Dallas, the station said. The building was partially evacuated amid fears the incident was the beginning of an attack.

“He jumped out and started ranting. He’s in custody now but the bomb squad is on its way,” Fox 4 said on Twitter. “Most have been evacuated & a few are working to keep the news on air from a secure location.”

A bomb technician clad in a protective suit evaluated an orange duffel bag left by the man, and a remotely controlled robot peered into the truck, the station said.

Video captured by the station shows the frantic man setting out and tossing reams of paper outside the station windows. Staff inside can be seen filming the man with cellphones from inside. He ranted about “high treason” and a sheriff’s department, the station said.

The man was arrested minutes later, the station said. Photos show him handcuffed on the sidewalk next to the truck with police officers standing over him. Hundreds of documents were spilled out on the sidewalk and street.

The station said police responded to examine a bag left behind. A police dog scoured the area following the incident, which occurred after 6 a.m. There were no reported injuries, the station said. The Dallas Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment.

The man’s silver Dodge Ram tore into the tall glass windows from what appeared to be at least two separate collisions.

Photos show a partially collapsed window with a hole wider than the truck. Another window is smashed where the truck appears to have stopped.

The incident comes amid concern that accusations and political rhetoric of “fake news” has emboldened violence against journalists.

A gunman killed five reporters and injured 2 others at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis on June 28. He shattered a glass door with a shotgun blast to enter the building.

Then in August, federal authorities charged a California man with making repeated threats of violence against the Boston Globe newspaper.