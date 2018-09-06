

Burt Reynolds and Mark Wahlberg in “Boogie Nights.” (New Line Cinema via AP Photo)

Actor Burt Reynolds, whose career spanned decades, died Thursday, his agent confirmed to the Associated Press. He was 82.

A box-office powerhouse in the 1970s and ’80s who exuded an easygoing, macho vibe, Reynolds starred in dozens of movie and television roles. His memorable roles included 1972’s “Deliverance,” “Smokey and the Bandit” in 1977, 1981’s “Cannonball Run” and 1997’s “Boogie Nights,” which earned him his first and only Academy Award nomination.

Just after the news broke, celebrity admirers and others took to social media to offer condolences and pay tribute to Reynolds.

His “Boogie Nights” co-star, Mark Wahlberg, tweeted: “Rest in peace to a legend and a friend.”

Actor Billy Dee Williams also tweeted about his pal. “Burt Reynolds was a friend of mine,” he wrote. “Sad to hear of his passing.”

My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/DXzIchYDjl — Reba (@reba) September 6, 2018

Reynolds played college football at Florida State University and, after withdrawing from the sports program due to injuries, took a theater class.

“Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer,” tweeted Arnold Schwarzenegger. “He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me.”

“Stroker Ace was born to race”

Much respect to you Burt Reynolds. RIP pic.twitter.com/w8FlIShmIR — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 6, 2018

Very sad to hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. He was a great actor, a philanthropist and a pioneer of the cool mustache. Thank you, Burt. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/nuuFWMSnJg — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) September 6, 2018

Many entertainers also noted how Reynolds loomed larger than life for them.

“He was my childhood. RIP,” tweeted Oscar winner Viola Davis.

Director Kevin Smith called Reynolds a “true American icon.” “As THE movie star of my childhood, the Bandit stole our hearts for decades,” he tweeted. “I always loved how Burt Reynolds worked with his friends as often as he could and then showcased the fun of movie-making in the end credits of his flicks.”

“Grew up with my parents, my brothers and a worn out VHS copy of Cannon Ball Run,” tweeted Josh Gad.

RIP to another legend. Grew up with my parents, my brothers and a worn out VHS copy of Cannon Ball Run, watched Deliverance on my first date with my wife (don’t ask) & revisit Boogie Nights every few months to marvel at his performance. A very great loss. https://t.co/rmwoCHJcNM — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 6, 2018

R.I.P. Burt Reynolds, underrated as a dramatic actor (Deliverance), underrated as a director (Sharkey's Machine), but also a rare movie star that seemed to be just having an absolute ball onscreen. Nobody broke frame with a bigger gleam in his eye. "Just watch ol' Bandit run." pic.twitter.com/L4NlRyqahb — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 6, 2018

Sad to hear Burt Reynolds has died. Man.. I grew up watching Cannonball Run.. Smokey and the Bandit... Stroker Ace and so many others. He had a swagger and a charm that I really enjoyed. Boogie Nights is one of my fav films. #RIP — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) September 6, 2018

I met Burt Reynolds once in a video store in the 90s before he did “Boogie Nights.” He was by himself and no one seemed to notice him. I said, “I just want to thank you for many hours of entertainment.” He smiled so big and shook my hand and said, “You made my day. Thank you.” — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds & Clint Eastwood were fired from GUNSMOKE & RAWHIDE at the same time. Burt was told he couldn't act and Clint his neck was too skinny. In the parking lot, Burt said to Clint, "I dunno what you're gonna do, but I'm gonna take acting lessons." #RIPBurtReynolds — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 6, 2018

Sad to hear of the passing of legend, Burt Reynolds. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 6, 2018

RIP Burt Reynolds. Seems his whole career was tongue in cheek. Always warm and funny. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) September 6, 2018

Others who worked with Reynolds throughout the years also offered memories. “The Longest Yard” co-star Nick Turturro tweeted a photo of the two of them:

A tribute to the great Burt Reynolds with me as a Brucie what a thrill to act with!! pic.twitter.com/gQ9qd6qD5O — Nick Turturro (@NickTurturro1) September 6, 2018

Ah. Man. I worked for Mr. Reynolds on Win, Lose or Draw as my first job in production. He was always extremely good to me and would show up as my first booking on shows for years to come. 🙏🏼 — Brad Bessey (@BradBessey) September 6, 2018

Several institutions also honored Reynolds.

Rest in peace Burt Reynolds. Thank you for so many great performances including this one in the Original Room, improvising with 2 of the greats. Say hi to Richard and Robin for us. #burtreynolds #richardpryor #robinwilliams #TheComedyStore #tbt pic.twitter.com/LOFCkNBtXZ — The Comedy Store (@TheComedyStore) September 6, 2018

We lost a legend today. Burt Reynolds, star of Boogie Nights, Smokey and the Bandit, Deliverance and many others, has passed away. He was an icon of the silver screen and will be missed. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/O5C5U4ojTz — Regal Cinemas (@RegalMovies) September 6, 2018

#RIP legend Burt Reynolds. In this 12/1/85 photo, Burt Reynolds poses with President and Mrs. Reagan at NBC's "All Star Tribute to Dutch Reagan" with Emmanuel Lewis, Charlton Heston, Ben Vereen, Monty Hall, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Vin Scully. pic.twitter.com/EqZHon5irK — Reagan Foundation (@ronaldreagan40) September 6, 2018

