Actor Burt Reynolds, whose career spanned decades, died Thursday, his agent confirmed to the Associated Press. He was 82.
A box-office powerhouse in the 1970s and ’80s who exuded an easygoing, macho vibe, Reynolds starred in dozens of movie and television roles. His memorable roles included 1972’s “Deliverance,” “Smokey and the Bandit” in 1977, 1981’s “Cannonball Run” and 1997’s “Boogie Nights,” which earned him his first and only Academy Award nomination.
Just after the news broke, celebrity admirers and others took to social media to offer condolences and pay tribute to Reynolds.
His “Boogie Nights” co-star, Mark Wahlberg, tweeted: “Rest in peace to a legend and a friend.”
Actor Billy Dee Williams also tweeted about his pal. “Burt Reynolds was a friend of mine,” he wrote. “Sad to hear of his passing.”
Reynolds played college football at Florida State University and, after withdrawing from the sports program due to injuries, took a theater class.
“Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer,” tweeted Arnold Schwarzenegger. “He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me.”
Many entertainers also noted how Reynolds loomed larger than life for them.
“He was my childhood. RIP,” tweeted Oscar winner Viola Davis.
Director Kevin Smith called Reynolds a “true American icon.” “As THE movie star of my childhood, the Bandit stole our hearts for decades,” he tweeted. “I always loved how Burt Reynolds worked with his friends as often as he could and then showcased the fun of movie-making in the end credits of his flicks.”
“Grew up with my parents, my brothers and a worn out VHS copy of Cannon Ball Run,” tweeted Josh Gad.
Others who worked with Reynolds throughout the years also offered memories. “The Longest Yard” co-star Nick Turturro tweeted a photo of the two of them:
Several institutions also honored Reynolds.
