

Anthony Bourdain, seen in London’s Hyde Park in 2016, won a posthumous writing Emmy for CNN’s “Parts Unknown.” The travel series won a total of six Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday. (David Scott Holloway/CNN)

NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Saturday Night Live” and “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” were the big winners on night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

“Parts Unknown” scored a total of six Emmys — including a best writing award for Bourdain — and the evening included emotional tributes to the late host, who died in June at 61.

SNL also took home six statuettes, an honor that followed Tiffany Haddish’s Emmy, which she received Saturday night for hosting the sketch comedy show last November.

NBC’s live production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s classic rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar” landed five wins, including the outstanding variety special award that cemented John Legend’s historic EGOT status.

Here are the details on those big wins — and a few others you may have missed Sunday night.

Bourdain won the award “he had always coveted.”

Bourdain had previously been nominated eight times in the best writing category for nonfiction programming, but Sunday brought his first win, for the Southern Italy episode of his CNN travel series. Producer Lydia Tenaglia said it was the one Emmy that “had always eluded him, the one he had always coveted,” according to Deadline.

The show also took the prizes for informational series or special, short form nonfiction or reality series, in addition to awards for picture editing, sound editing and sound mixing.

Legend wasn’t the night’s only EGOT.

Webber and Rice also joined the exclusive club since they, along with Legend, were executive producers on NBC’s live effort. (Legend was also nominated for his acting, but that award hasn’t been announced yet.) While accepting the best variety special award, producer Neil Meron dedicated the win to his longtime producing partner, Craig Zadan, who died last month. “Tonight he achieved his goal,” Meron said.

The musical also took home awards for lighting design and direction; production design; sound mixing; and technical direction, camerawork and video control.

The Television Academy really liked the Donald Glover SNL episode.

Sure, Haddish’s episode won big on Saturday night. But Glover’s episode, which aired in May, claimed awards for best variety series directing and technical direction, camerawork and video control. Bill Hader’s March episode won for best production design, and the Tina Fey-hosted season finale won best makeup.

SNL also won best original music and lyrics for “Come Back, Barack,” a song performed, 1990s R&B style, by Chris Redd, Kenan Thompson and guest host Chance the Rapper.

RuPaul and the Fab Five also got a lot of love.

RuPaul Charles nabbed his third Emmy for best reality or reality-competition show host for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and the VH1 show also won for best reality program directing, best costumes and best hairstyling.

Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” meanwhile, took home the top prize in the reality series category, in addition to snagging awards for picture editing and (shoutout to the Fab Five) best reality show casting. The show’s Twitter account appropriately celebrated the win, tweeting an Emmys statuette emblazoned with the word “Yaaaas.”

WE'RE ABSOLUTELY SOBBING 😭Congratulations to the cast and crew of Queer Eye for taking home the Emmy for Outstanding Structured Reality Program!! CAN YOU BELIEVE??? ✨🌈🌟 pic.twitter.com/fnsIo4P2mn — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) September 10, 2018

