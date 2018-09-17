Where can I watch the Emmy Awards?

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards air live Monday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

Where can I watch the Emmy Awards online?

If you subscribe to a TV provider, you can log in and stream the show at NBC.com/live, or via the NBC app on pretty much any mobile device. The show will also be available on Hulu’s live TV service.

Who is hosting?

“Saturday Night Live” Weekend Update co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che. They say they won’t get too political.

When is the red carpet so I can watch and judge all the fashion?

As usual, E! has the most comprehensive red carpet show — Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy will co-host and interview the celebrities, beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern.

Which show has the most nominations?

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” is shaping up to have a great night — it returned after a year of ineligibility with 22 nominations, the most of any series. It’s followed by NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and HBO’s “Westworld,” with 21 each, and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” with 20.

