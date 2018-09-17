

Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Cersei and Jaime Lannister on “Game of Thrones.” (Macall B. Polay/HBO)

The 2018 Emmy Awards air on Monday night, and we have many questions: It’s the first time in a decade that perennial winners “Modern Family” and “Veep” aren’t in the best comedy category, so who will take the crown? Are co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che really as disinterested in the Emmys as they seem in pre-show interviews? What speech or incident will cause President Trump to tweet Tuesday morning?

All of these and more will be answered when the show kicks off at 8 p.m. on NBC. And yes, even though a broadcast network is airing the telecast, streaming services might turn out to be the biggest winners. Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” looks to be the front-runner for best drama for the second year in a row, though it has to compete with Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and “The Crown.” Speaking of Netflix, the streaming behemoth landed 112 nods this year, snapping HBO’s 17-year streak of dominating the nominations.

But don’t feel too sorry for HBO. After a year of ineligibility, “Game of Thrones” came back roaring with 22 nominations, the most of any show; the network’s “Westworld” got 21. NBC’s unstoppable “Saturday Night Live” also earned 21 nominations, and it wouldn’t surprise us to see one of its three nominees in the best supporting actress category (Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Leslie Jones) take home a trophy.

And of course, Alec Baldwin is up for outstanding supporting actor for his Trump impression on SNL — so we may have answered our own question about the cause of a presidential tweet the next day.

6:13: Politics appeared early on Emmy night, when Broadway veteran and “Blackish” star Jenifer Lewis donned a Nike sweater on the red carpet in support of the brand’s new spokesperson, Colin Kaepernick.

“I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality,” Lewis said, adding that she thought, “’What can I do? What can I do that’s meaningful? I’ll wear Nike. I’ll wear Nike to say thank you.’”

“Thank you for leading the resistance,” she said in addressing the brand. “We need more corporate America to stand up also.”

Earlier this summer, Nike made Kaepernick one of the faces of the 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign, after the former NFL player made waves by protesting police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem before football games — much to the chagrin of President Trump.

6:05: Yvonne Strahovski and husband Tim Loden let it out on E!’s red carpet that they will be having a boy. (The “Handmaid’s Tale” actress announced back in May that she’s pregnant).

As for what she channels in order to play the cruel yet tragic Serena Joy, Strahovski told Giuliana Rancic that she digs deep into “the evil side of me.” That, and she finds inspiration in the “Game of Thrones” character Cersei (played by Lena Headey).