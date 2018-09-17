

Hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che roll out the gold carpet in preparation for the 70th Emmy Awards. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on NBC Monday night, and there are a few things we can’t wait to see.

Amid a major shake-up this year in the comedy category, which show will take home the trophy? Will Kenan Thompson, fresh off an Emmy win for best original song, triumph in comedy’s best supporting actor category? And speaking of “Saturday Night Live,” how will “Weekend Update’s” Colin Jost and Michael Che do as the evening’s hosts?

Below, we dive into these burning questions and more.

[There are hundreds of Emmy nominations. Here are the nine that actually matter.]

Who will win best comedy?

The comedy category is definitely one to watch, thanks to a fresh breeze of newcomers that left ABC’s “Modern Family” without a nomination for the first time since its debut season took the top prize in 2010. HBO’s “Veep,” the category’s other recurring champ, was also left off the list because its final season was delayed while Julia Louis-Dreyfus was treated for breast cancer.

This is really anyone’s game. If it’s one of the newbies, we’d bet our money on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon’s delightful series about a 1950s housewife who takes a successful turn at stand-up comedy. The show got rave reviews when it premiered last November, and already has two Golden Globes under its belt — for best comedy and its star, Rachel Brosnahan. But we would only be a little surprised if the Emmy goes to HBO’s deliciously dark “Barry,” which stars its co-creator (SNL alum Bill Hader) as a hit man who gets bitten by the acting bug.

If the Television Academy decides to honor a repeat nominee, we would expect it to be Donald Glover’s mesmerizing “Atlanta,” an awards-show favorite that earned 16 Emmy nominations for its sophomore season.

Which SNL star (or stars) will win awards?

“Saturday Night Live” got a whopping 21 nominations this year — tied with “Westworld,” and second only to that other HBO juggernaut, “Game of Thrones.” But the Television Academy still managed to pleasantly surprise us with first-time acting nods for SNL’s Aidy Bryant and Kenan Thompson, the longest-tenured cast member in the sketch comedy show’s history. Thompson will be up against SNL’s President Trump impersonator, Alec Baldwin. Meanwhile, Bryant will face off against her colleagues, Kate McKinnon (the winner for two years running) and Leslie Jones.

But potential wins could also be usurped by the non-SNL names in these categories. On the actors side, we have our eyes on “Barry” star Henry Winkler, in particular. And when it comes to best supporting actress, don’t count out Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace”) or Laurie Metcalf (“Roseanne”), two academy favorites who returned to the lineup this year.

What can we expect from the hosts?

Even if “Saturday Night Live” doesn’t dominate the supporting actor categories, the sketch comedy show is going to be a major part of the ceremony, with Jost and Che — the first current SNL stars to host the Emmys since Eddie Murphy in 1983 — as our guides and SNL boss Lorne Michaels helming the production for the first time in 30 years.

And we just might be in for an edgier telecast. The Weekend Update duo, who will continue their run as co-head writers (along with Kent Sublette) for the show’s upcoming 44th season, aren’t exactly known for being timid. When Vanity Fair asked which TV show they were rooting for at this year’s ceremony, Che quipped that he was pulling for ABC’s embattled “Roseanne” reboot.

They also don’t seem to have any particular veneration for awards shows. When the Los Angeles Times asked the pair if they were “fond of awards shows generally,” Che responded that he liked the MTV awards (burn!) as a kid. Jost, who began his reply with “Eh,” said he thinks awards shows are often “way too self serious and focused on things that 99 percent of the country doesn’t care about.”

Variety reports that many SNL alums, including Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Andy Samberg and John Mulaney, have contributed ideas to the evening’s plans. And the magazine said Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen, co-starring in Amazon’s buzzed-about new series “Forever,” are expected to appear in a sketch.

Yes, it all sounds very SNL-esque.

“If we have a political joke that we think works and that makes sense at the time, we will absolutely do it,” Che recently told Variety. “If there’s something purely silly, we will absolutely do that as well.”



Sandra Oh walks the red carpet at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards-BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea at the Beverly Hilton on Sept. 15. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Will Sandra Oh make history . . . again?

The “Killing Eve” star already made history as the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated for an Emmy in the lead actress drama category. She’s got some tough competition with last year’s winner — “The Handmaid’s Tale” lead Elisabeth Moss — in the mix, along with several actresses facing the last opportunity to be recognized for critically acclaimed roles. Tatiana Maslany and Keri Russell are both up for well-received performances in the final seasons of “Orphan Black” and “The Americans,” respectively. Claire Foy, meanwhile, wrapped up her last season as Queen Elizabeth on “The Crown,” ahead of the show’s Season 3 time jump.

But if Oh pulls off a win, it will be an especially sweet victory for “Grey’s Anatomy” fans, who watched Oh go without a prize for five consecutive years in the supporting actress category for her role as Cristina Yang on the ABC medical drama.

It will also be a win for representation. Following her historic nomination, Oh told the New York Times that she was “absolutely aware of the significance and take it very seriously because we need it.”

“Not just for my community — and hopefully what that means to be represented and seen — but also for culture,” Oh added. “We’re a part of it. Let us not only see ourselves, but let others see us.”

Who will prevail in the best drama category?

Will “Game of Thrones,” nominated a whopping 22 times, come back with a vengeance after being ineligible last year and win its third best drama Emmy? Can “The Handmaid’s Tale” manage a repeat win after last year’s triumph? Could “The Americans” get the honor for its stunning final season? Or will the victory go to broadcast TV with a win for NBC’s “This Is Us”?

When it comes to the ceremony’s most prestigious category, which also includes nods for “Stranger Things,” “The Crown,” and “Westworld,” we’re pretty stumped about what will happen. But that should make it even more fun to watch.

