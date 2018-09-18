Emmy voters must have really missed “Game of Thrones”: Back after a year of ineligibility, HBO’s biggest hit won the best drama prize Monday night.

However, while technically one of the most prestigious awards, it was far from the most exciting moment. Here are all the highlights from the three-hour telecast.

1) A surprise proposal.

In perhaps the most adorable moment in award-show history, Oscars director Glenn Weiss accepted his award for directing for a variety special — and then turned it into a surprise proposal to his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen.

“You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife,” he said. The audience flipped out. As a flustered Svendsen walked toward the stage, everyone gave her a standing ovation. The celebrity reactions proved to be amazing, as Leslie Jones looked stunned and even Benedict Cumberbatch was beaming.

Read more about the whole thing here. The romantic moment apparently didn’t quite catch on with the other attendees, though: When Matthew Rhys won best drama actor for “The Americans,” he informed the crowd that his partner Keri Russell told him before he went on stage, “If you propose to me, I will punch you clean in the mouth.”

When you believe in love: pic.twitter.com/uh2DcsJvtJ — Vulture (@vulture) September 18, 2018

2) The opening skit about “solving” Hollywood’s diversity problems.

There’s been a lot of talk about the lack of diversity on television — although Hollywood has made some progress — so “Saturday Night Live” stars Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson kicked off the show to remind everyone that this year’s batch was the most diverse group of nominees in Emmy history.

“I’m just going to go ahead and say it: We solved it,” Thompson announced.

This led into a rousing rendition of a tune called “We Solved It,” starring Thompson, McKinnon, Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Ricky Martin, Andy Samberg, RuPaul, Sterling K. Brown and John Legend.

Lyrics included: “We solved it! We’ve gotten with the times / There’s room for all our voices / but mostly Shonda Rhimes.” And: “We solved it! Banished every creep who broke the law / And now they’re serving hard time at that Arizona spa.”

Eventually, they were informed they had not solved the diversity problem. Though they did point out that “Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh is the first Asian woman to be nominated for a lead actress in a drama Emmy, to which Oh replied, “Thank you, but it’s an honor just to be Asian.”

3) A big night for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

The Amazon comedy racked up a whopping five awards, including best comedy, lead actress (Rachel Brosnahan), supporting actress (Alex Borstein) and best writing and directing. The series, about a 1950s New York housewife who discovers a knack for stand-up comedy after her husband leaves her for another woman, was a critical favorite in its first season, which debuted last winter.

“My panic room is going to be so pretty,” showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino said at one point, admiring one of her many trophies from the night.

When Brosnahan won, she delivered one of the night’s only political messages: “One of the things I love the most about this show . . . is that it’s about a woman who is finding her voice anew. And it’s something that’s happening all over the country right now. One of the most important ways that we can find and use our voices is to vote.”



Rachel Brosnahan accepts the lead actress in a comedy award. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

4) Michael Che and Colin Jost’s monologue.

As promised, the SNL “Weekend Update” co-hosts did not get political. Instead they aimed their most pointed barbs at “Roseanne” and, once more, diversity on TV.

Che: “I heard Roseanne is actually moving to Israel. I mean, damn. How messed up is your life when you have to go to the Middle East just to get peace of mind?”

Jost: “There’s even more diversity coming to TV. There’s a Latino ‘Magnum P.I.’ There’s going to be a black Samantha in a reboot of ‘Bewitched.’ But it’s going to get balanced out by an all-white reboot of ‘Atlanta’ called ‘15 miles Outside of Atlanta.’ And it focuses on white women who call the police on the cast of ‘Atlanta.’ ”



Hosts Colin Jost, left, and Michael Che speak at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

5) The “Reparation Emmys” bit.

In a prerecorded sketch, Che handed out “Reparations Emmys” to black actors from classic sitcoms, including Marla Gibbs from “The Jeffersons”; Jimmy Walker from “Good Times”; Kadeem Hardison from “A Different World”; Tichina Arnold from “Martin”; and John Witherspoon from “The Wayans Bros.”

And of course, Jaleel White, who played the iconic Urkel from “Family Matters,” made an appearance. Che called him the “O.G. black nerd” and said that without him, there would have been no Donald Glover, Kanye West or Barack Obama. White had to deliver his classic line: “Did I do that?”

“Yeah, man, you did that,” Che assured him.

6) Ryan Murphy’s speech.

The limited series race was a competitive one, and FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” walked away with the prize; Darren Criss, who played the assassin, also won best lead actor in a limited series. When creator Ryan Murphy arrived on stage to accept the best limited series trophy, he included a powerful message.

” ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’ is about a lot of things. It’s about homophobia, internalized and externalized. It’s about a country that allows hatred to grow, unfettered and unchecked,” he said. “One of out of every four LBGTQ people in this country will be the victim of a hate crime. We dedicate this award to them, we dedicate this award to awareness, to stricter hate crime laws. And mostly this is for the memory of Jeff and David and Gianni and for all of those taken too soon.”



Ryan Murphy accepts the outstanding limited series award. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

7) Hannah Gadsby made a surprise appearance.

Hannah Gadsby, who became an overnight sensation with her much-discussed Netflix special “Nanette,” arrived to present best directing in a drama (it went to “The Crown”) and poked fun at how her special caused hand-wringing over the state of comedy.

“The world’s gone a bit crazy,” she said. “I mean, for somebody like me, a nobody from nowhere, gets this sweet gig — pretty suit, new boots — just because I don’t like men.”

“That’s a joke, of course,” she added quickly, to laughter from the crowd. “Just jokes, fellas, calm down. Hashtag Not All Men. But a lot of them. No, it is just jokes. But what are jokes these days? We don’t know. Nobody knows what jokes are, especially not men. Am I right, fellas? That’s why I’m presenting alone.”



Comedian Hannah Gadsby during the Emmy Awards. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

8) Michael Douglas’s unexpectedly hilarious moment.

Presenter banter is always dicey, but Douglas (presenting lead actor in a comedy) made the most of his brief time on stage as he gave some advice to the Emmy losers of the night.

“So I’ve won a few awards in my career. But I’ve lost a hell of a lot more. And so I want to give some advice to the losers: Carry that rage. Let it fuel everything you do from this night forward. Know that you were cheated. You were robbed. That’s a fact. Let that fire burn in your belly until your cold, dead body is in a pine box, six feet deep, clutching all its Emmys to its chest.”



Michael Douglas speaks onstage during the Emmys. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

9) Regina King wins, gets a standing ovation.

Nobody was more shocked than Regina King when she won lead actress in a limited series or movie for her role in Netflix’s “Seven Seconds,” in which she plays the mother of a teenager who is killed during a hit and run involving a white police officer.

King, who looked stunned during her entire time on stage, got a standing ovation from the crowd. She didn’t have a speech ready, but managed to thank the show’s team for “creating an opportunity to tell a story and hold a mirror up to what’s going on today.” And she thanked Jesus, to the delight of Michael Che, who joked earlier that his mother doesn’t watch “white award shows” because people don’t thank Jesus enough.



Regina King accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

10) Henry Winkler’s ecstatic win.

Winkler was first nominated for a Primetime Emmy four decades ago for playing the Fonz on “Happy Days,” and was nominated five more times after that — but didn’t win until Monday, when he scored the supporting actor in a comedy trophy for his turn as an acting teacher in HBO’s dark comedy “Barry.”

“I wrote this 43 years ago!” he said triumphantly of his speech. “As [Hollywood lawyer] Skip Brittenham said to me a long time ago, ‘If you stay at the table long enough, the chips come to you.’ Tonight I got to clear the table.”



Henry Winkler accepts the supporting actor in a comedy trophy. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

11) Betty White’s cameo.

There was lots of talk about how this was the 70th anniversary of the Emmy Awards, so the producers invited one of the few stars who was around for the 1949 show and is still working in television today: Betty White, of course. The 96-year-old beloved actress, who has been nominated 24 times and won eight Emmys, made a cameo that thrilled the crowd.

“It’s incredible that I’m still in this business and you’re still putting up with me,” she said to the audience members, who burst into applause. “No, I’m thanking you!”



Betty White, Kate McKinnon and Alec Baldwin. (Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

12) A Teddy Perkins appearance.

Confused about this person in the audience?

That’s Teddy Perkins, a character from “Atlanta” played by Donald Glover in heavy makeup and prosthetics. But Glover was in his seat all night . . . so who was playing Teddy? The question plagued Twitter all night.

