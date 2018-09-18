Amy Sherman-Palladino made history at the Emmy Awards Monday night, becoming the first woman to win for both comedy directing and comedy writing in the same year, for her Amazon Prime series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

But the moment also felt like a victory for another show: “Gilmore Girls,” Sherman-Palladino’s beloved series about a close mother-daughter duo, played by Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel.

“ ‘Gilmore Girls’ was always an especially heartfelt TV series that, to its fans, was extremely personal,” The Post’s Emily Yahr wrote in 2014, the year Netflix announced it would make the full series available to subscribers. But despite its intense fan following, “Gilmore Girls” failed to gain mainstream award recognition.

Over its seven seasons, the show won just one Emmy — in the non-prosthetic makeup category. Sherman-Palladino, who also created the short-lived but deeply-treasured “Bunheads,” was nominated before for her writing on “Roseanne,” but never received a nomination for “Gilmore Girls,” something fans were quick to point out on social media.

The awards landscape for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” already looks a lot different. In January, less than two months after it arrived on Amazon, the show won best TV comedy at the Golden Globes, where Rachel Brosnahan nabbed the award for best actress in a TV comedy. Both the show and Brosnahan received those same accolades at the Emmys, and Alex Borstein won for best supporting actress. Sherman-Palladino also picked up a Creative Arts Emmy last weekend for outstanding music supervision, sharing the award with her husband, Daniel Palladino, an executive producer on the series, and music supervisor Robin Urdang. (Disclosure: Amazon founder Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Fans also noted that Sherman-Palladino wasn’t the only “Gilmore Girls” alum basking in Emmys glory — Bledel was nominated in the supporting actress category for Hulu’s critically-acclaimed drama “The Handmaid’s Tale,” while her former co-star Milo Ventimiglia was nominated for best lead actor in NBC’s tear-jerker drama “This Is Us.”

