So many of the jokes at Monday night’s Emmys focused on diversity — even as the diversity of the show’s nominees wasn’t reflected in the winners’ list.

But in the middle of the show, co-host Michael Che proposed a solution to awards-shows’ diversity problem.

“As a black comedian, for so many years our TV legends and heroes have gone unrecognized,” Che said. “So this year as host, I took it upon myself to finally right some of those wrongs. I present: the Reparation Emmys.”

In the prerecorded sketch, Che approaches black actors who never won Emmys and presents them with their long-overdue trophy. Here are some of those winners:

Marla Gibbs, who played the wisecracking Florence Johnston on the 1970s sitcom “The Jeffersons.” Gibbs was nominated five times but never won.

“Your role as Florence the maid is the reason why I got fired from every service job I’ve ever had,” Che tells her.

“Well,” she responds. “Thank you?”

Jimmie Walker, who played J.J. Evans on the 1970s show “Good Times.”

“Man, I cannot believe this,” Walker says. “I just got one word for this thing: It is, dy-na-mic!”

Kadeem Hardison, who played Dwayne Wayne on “A Different World” the show about a historically-black college campus that ran from 1987-1993.

“I don’t think you realized how many young brothers you inspired to go to college,” Che tells him.

“I’m glad you went to college, bro. That’s beautiful,” Hardison responds.

“Yeah,” Che says, sarcastically. “Yeah . . . Because I went to college.”

Hardison also tells Che that when they made the show, “it really wasn’t about awards. It was for the people.”

Jaleel White, who played Steve Urkel on “Family Matters.”

“Steve Urkel was the O.G black nerd,” Che tells him. “Without you there would be no Donald Glover, there’d be no Kanye West. There would be no Obama.”

White, sounding like he’s about to be overcome with emotion, asks: “Did I do that?”

“Yeah, man,” Che assures him. “You did that.”

Tichina Arnold, who played Pam on “Martin” and Rochelle on “Everybody Hates Chris.”

“So the Academy just gave this to you?” she asks Che.

“Let’s just say, I ‘stole it’ from Bill Cosby,” he responds.

John Witherspoon, who’s had a long career on television, ranging from “The Wayans Bros.” to “The Boondocks.”

“Reparation is not for an Emmy. It’s for 40 acres and a mule,” Witherspoon says.

“I don’t have 40 acres and a mule,” Che tells him.

“Well,” Witherspoon says, “get me 40 mules and an acre.”

Witherspoon also doesn’t know who Che is, mistaking him for Trevor Noah. “Hey, young fella, with that funny hat on like you mister big shot: You ain’t played baseball in your life,” Witherspoon says. “Trevor Noah is the man!”

In the middle of handing out all of these awards, Che sits at a restaurant with comic Jermaine Fowler as they discuss how no one on “The Wire” won an Emmy. Meanwhile, Bryan Cranston won six Emmys for “Breaking Bad.”

Understand that the #Emmys are tonight. Don't quote me or anything, but I think there is an outside chance that this just might be The Wire's year. — David Simon (@AoDespair) September 17, 2018

“Anybody from ‘The Wire’ is better than Bryan Cranston,” Che says.

“He only won because he was white,” Fowler says. “If he was black, he probably would be bagging groceries at Trader Joe’s somewhere” — a direct reference to all the Trader Joe’s job-shaming endured by actor Geoffrey Owens of “Cosby Show” fame.

The camera pulls out, and who do we see? None other than Cranston, sitting near them, dumbfounded.