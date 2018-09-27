<div class="posttv-video-embed powa" data-org="wapo" data-uuid="2381634c-c281-11e8-9451-e878f96be19b" data-ad-bar="1" data-playthrough="1" data-blurb="1" data-object-id="5bad1df0e4b062f493e28450" data-youtube-id="" data-live="0" data-aspect-ratio="0.5625"> <!--script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/player/prod/PoWaLoaderWapo.js?_=20180521B" async></script--> </div>

During Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the sexual assault allegations against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh, people started calling into C-SPAN to share their stories.

A 76-year-old woman told C-SPAN’s Steve Scully that decades ago when she was in second grade, she was sexually molested by an older child at school.

“This brings back so much pain,” she said about the emotional testimony from one of Kavanaugh’s accusers, Christine Blasey Ford. She said she thought she had moved on, but “you will never forget it.”

“Now I’m 76 years old, and I thought I was over it until I heard that it’s happened to someone else,” the woman added. “It is just — it is such a shame.”



Christine Blasey Ford swears in at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday, on Capitol Hill. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

The woman said on C-SPAN she has a “wonderful” husband and child, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“I have not brought this up for years,” she said, crying. Then, she said, “I heard this testimony, and it is just breaking my heart.”

Earlier in the day, Fox News Channel anchor Chris Wallace said on live television that the sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh prompted his own daughters to reveal details about their experiences.

Brenda from Missouri calls C-SPAN

"I'm a 76-year-old woman who was sexually molested in 2nd grade. This brings back so much pain. Thought I was over it but it's not. You will never forget it. You get confused & you don't understand it but you never forget what happened to you." pic.twitter.com/uCgroeQ4B5 — CSPAN (@cspan) September 27, 2018

During conversations over the past week, he said, “two of my daughters told me stories that I had never heard before about things that happened to them in high school.”

Wallace acknowledged the allegations were not as serious as those against Kavanaugh, but, he said, “the point is that there are teenage girls who don’t tell stories to a lot of people, and then it comes up.”

In the United States, it is estimated that someone is sexually assaulted every 98 seconds and that a child is victimized every eight minutes, according to statistics from the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN). The nonprofit organization said on Twitter earlier this week “hearing about sexual violence in the media and online can be very difficult for survivors and their loved ones. Remember to take care of yourself during these times.”

On Thursday, it shared a similar sentiment.

If you need support today, the National Sexual Assault Hotline is available: 800.656.HOPE or https://t.co/j9dQGwplI2. — RAINN (@RAINN) September 27, 2018

During the hearing, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) told Ford people are “not just feeling your pain, but their own.”

