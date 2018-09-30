

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost, pictured during the “Saturday Night Live” season premiere’s “Weekend Update” segment on Sept. 29. (Will Heath/NBC)

Adam Driver, an actor known for his booming voice and for playing Kylo Ren in the “Star Wars” franchise, hosted the 44th season premiere of “Saturday Night Live.” Kanye West, the rapping provocateur who apparently now just goes by Ye, was the musical guest. But you know who received the most attention throughout last night’s episode?

A little ol’ comedian by the name of Pete Davidson.

Davidson has been in the spotlight over the past few months more than any of the other SNL cast members — even Michael Che and Colin Jost, who hosted the Emmy Awards, and Kate McKinnon, who received high praise for her performance in a spy comedy. The public fixated on his whirlwind relationship with Ariana Grande, which spawned not-safe-for-work memes and general confusion over their quick engagement. He went from “that guy from SNL that everyone thinks is in desperate need of more blood,” as he described himself to Colin Jost during the “Weekend Update” segment, to someone engaged to one of the most famous pop stars in the world.

“Do you remember when that whole city pretended that kid was Batman because he was, like, sick? That’s what this feels like,” Davidson said. When Jost asked if he enjoys the attention, Davidson replied, “I hate it, it’s awful. . . . I got death threats. It’s Malcolm X, Martin Luther King and Pete Davidson — are all people who have gotten death threats.”

Driver’s monologue alluded to the high-profile relationship — which led Davidson to wink at the camera — and an entire sketch centered on Kyle Mooney being jealous of his fellow cast member’s popularity. Early on in the sketch, Davidson embraced Lorne Michaels and told “L-Dog” that “this year’s going to be lit.” Mooney said hello, and Michaels called him Kevin.

An insecure Mooney dyed his hair blond, started to dress like Davidson and even mimicked his incessant use of slang. He stole Davidson’s friends (Kid Cudi, apparently) and claimed that the only thing he needed was “a hot celebrity girlfriend” (Wendy Williams, apparently). The new couple announced that they adopted a pig, referencing Davidson and Grande’s pet.

Grande was originally slated to be the episode’s musical guest and dropped out earlier this week. But her physical absence didn’t stop Davidson from discussing the possibility of a prenup. He jokingly told Jost that he “obviously” wants one, because if he and Grande don’t have a prenup and break up one day, she could take half of his collection of sneakers.

“No, look, I’m totally comfortable being with a successful woman,” Davidson continued. “I don’t even get royalties for that Pete Davidson Song.’ Like, if we break up . . . in 10 years, if God forbid that ever happened, there will be a song called ‘Pete Davidson’ playing on speakers at Kmart, and I’ll be working there.”

