

On Oct. 1, the National Museum of African American History again required visitors to have passes to enter, after not mandating passes for weekday visitors in September. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)

“No passes, no problem” was the mantra throughout September at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, when weekday visitors were allowed in without a pass.

But as of Oct. 1, weekday passes were again required, a change that baffled the hundreds of people gathered in the morning outside the museum’s southern entrance. About half had passes, leaving a few hundred others wondering how to get them.

For a little over an hour, visitors to the popular museum wandered around the plaza trying to figure out whether to wait in line and which line was for them. No museum officials were there to answer their questions, and the only sign — reading “Pass holder line starts here” — was 20 feet from the museum entrance and 50 yards from the end of that line.

“It would help if someone came and told us something,” said Christos Ioannou of London, who had mistakenly waited on the pass-holder line with four friends before being directed to the other, unmarked line.

“Will we get in?” asked fellow Londoner Alison Quah. “They should do like restaurants and say it’s a 30-minute wait for a table, and then we can decide what we want to do.”

Quah and Ioannou had visited other Smithsonian museums and had no idea that the entry policies for the African American Museum were different.

Problems surrounding the free, timed passes has plagued the museum in the two years since it opened, with crowds still clamoring to get in. Demand for advance passes repeatedly crashed the museum’s online system. More recently, too many passes were mistakenly distributed. Last month, the museum decided to test a no-pass weekday policy, hoping to increase the number of visitors without causing bottlenecks. Before that, visitors without passes could line up after 1 p.m. and would be admitted as capacity allowed.

James Harris, visiting from Raleigh, N.C., with his wife and daughter, had scouted the entrance policy on Sunday and was told by a guard that he didn’t need a pass for Monday. That turned out to be false. After waiting for more than an hour, Harris and others near the front of the line were told to use their phone to get passes online. Loud complaints followed, as Harris and his wife, Leslie, said the first in line should get priority.

Minutes later, another guard handed out passes to Harris and the hundred people behind him.

Museum officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.