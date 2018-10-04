

Stephen Colbert expressed his appreciation for a free press while talking openly about a CNN report involving a CBS executive. (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS)

Following a CNN report that a CBS executive was accused of using sexually inappropriate and homophobic language, Stephen Colbert said it was an example of “powerful men protecting other men in power.”

The late-night host spoke openly about the issue on his show Wednesday night, saying that the executive — identified by CNN as Vincent “Vinnie” Favale, senior vice president of talent for CBS Television Studios — used to be the liaison to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

“At the heart of so many of our public discussions right now is the story of powerful men protecting other men in power. There are a lot of examples of this, and I’d like to give you another one right now,” Colbert said.

He said that Favale “basically came with the building when I got this show, and he used to be around here a lot” but that his behavior started to make some employees uncomfortable.

“We took their complaints to HR. They investigated — twice — but I don’t really know what, if anything, happened. It seemed like someone was protecting this guy,” Colbert added.

“I don’t know who it was. We eventually convinced the network to make a change. So I’m grateful to CNN for writing this article, because the press is not the enemy of the people. This is why you want a free press. This is why you want investigative journalism. It’s to make sure that government and companies and people are accountable for their actions.”

CNN reported Wednesday that numerous people spoke with the cable news network about alleged incidents with Favale that had occurred in the workplace.

In one instance, current and former employees said that Favale had stated that he had become aroused multiple times while watching Jennifer Hudson rehearse for the late-night show. Another time, he apparently compared a drill to part of the male genitalia. Two former employees told CNN that they believed that Favale had retaliated against them after they reported incidents to HR.

After CNN reached out for comment, CBS told the network that Favale had been put on administrative leave.

CBS told The Washington Post that the reported comments “are offensive and not consistent with the standards we expect from our executives or the culture we want at CBS.”

“The network investigated a complaint for inappropriate language that was received in January 2016, and corrective action was taken. However, since concerned voices are speaking up nearly three years later, additional review is warranted. Mr. Favale has been placed on leave while we look into this situation further.”

Still, Favale denied the retaliation allegations in a statement to CNN:

Allegations that I have ever retaliated against anyone in any fashion are 100% false. I have spent my entire career working at comedy shows, where there has always been a wide latitude to make transgressive jokes while preparing the program. While we make a lot of jokes, these jokes attributed to me, whether said in rehearsals or production meetings, are being taken out of context and were not said in the way being presented here.

This is not the first time Colbert has addressed a CBS-related scandal on his show. Last year, he criticized “CBS This Morning” host Charlie Rose amid sexual misconduct allegations. Over the summer, he quipped about CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves, who was accused of sexual harassment and intimidation. And then last month, Colbert addressed the issue again when Moonves stepped down.

As The Post’s Elahe Izadi reported:

On Monday night, Colbert also referenced some “disturbing allegations” in the article, reading one aloud. “In total, Moonves is accused of harassing or assaulting 13 women,” Colbert said during his monologue. “And that’s not even counting the thousands of innocent Americans who’ve walked past this actual poster for ‘Bull,’ ” a CBS drama. The poster reads: “He’ll get you off.” Anyway, the article is extremely disturbing, and I’m not surprised that that’s it,” Colbert said. “Les Moonves is gone — for at least nine months, until he does a set at the Comedy Cellar,” a reference to the 15-minute set that Louis C.K. performed less than a year after admitting to sexual misconduct.

