

Protesters gather outside of a Starbucks in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested Thursday after a manager called police to say the men were trespassing. (Michael Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

The white Starbucks manager who called 911 on two African American men is no longer at the company, Starbucks’s executive chairman Howard Schultz told CBS This Morning’s Gayle King.

Schultz told King that he spent time with the manager and that she “recognizes that perhaps that call should not have been made.” Schultz said when the manager called 911, she likely thought the police would come to her location in Center City in Philadelphia and talk to the two men about why they were there.

The two men were waiting for a business meeting when the manager called the police. One or both of the men had asked to use the restroom without making any purchases.

“I think you have to say in looking at the tape that she demonstrated her own level of unconscious bias,” Schultz told King. “And in looking at the tape, you ask yourself whether or not that was racial profiling.”

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson appeared on FOX Business Network’s “Mornings With Maria” Wednesday and talked about meeting with the men who were arrested.

“I had the opportunity to apologize to those two gentlemen for what happened to them,” he said. “They didn’t deserve that.”

Johnson also met with Philadelphia’s mayor, the police commissioner and other community leaders. He described “very constructive discussions” as part of the process to ensure that “this doesn’t happen again.”

Johnson did not directly answer a question from anchor Cheryl Casone on whether Starbucks would consider changing its “policy that customers have to buy something if they come into a store.” He said that the company was looking “at all aspects of this,” from training to company policy.

When asked what the company’s policy is about buying something, a Starbucks spokesperson said: “In this particular store the guidelines were that partners must ask unpaying customers to leave the store, and police were to be called if they refused.”

“In this situation,” the spokesperson said, “the police should never have been called. And we know we have to review the practices and guidelines to help ensure it never happens again.

On Tuesday, Starbucks announced it would close 8,000 U.S. stores for an afternoon next month for racial-bias training for 175,000 employees. That announcement came after days of protests at the Philadelphia Starbucks and a personal apology by Johnson, who met with the two men on Monday.

Also on Tuesday, Philadelphia police released the 911 call, as well as dispatches and other transmissions that provide a timeline of events.

At 4:37, a female employee at the Starbucks called the police to report “two gentlemen in my cafe that are refusing to make a purchase or leave.” Officers arrived at the Starbucks 4:41, according to the tape. At 4:44, officers requested backup and a supervisor for “a group of males causing a disturbance” inside the Starbucks. Dispatch sent additional backup at 4:45.

By 5 p.m., the officers were en route to their headquarters with two arrested men.

“Closing our stores for racial bias training is just one step in a journey that requires dedication from every level of our company and partnerships in our local communities,” Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson rushed from Seattle to Philadelphia as the backlash erupted. The chief executive has publicly apologized for what he called “reprehensible” circumstances that led to the arrest of the two men at a store in Philadelphia’s Center City district Thursday.

“I will fix this,” Johnson said in a video message.

