

Kate McKinnon poses shortly after her Universal appearance at CinemaCon on Thursday in Las Vegas. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LAS VEGAS — The CinemaCon gathering that takes place every spring is primarily designed for studios to showcase upcoming films to theater owners, often via glitzy celebrity presentations.

But it also serves up something to the rest of the entertainment world: a snapshot of the state of the business.

Or the state of several businesses. Because pretty much every major movie that will come out in the year ahead is teased in some way here, CinemaCon indicates the health of a wide range of studios, personalities and franchises. The heads of these movie divisions often plead their cases to theater owners personally, and their tone can be telling.

The 2018 convention ran the gamut. There were blockbusters-in-waiting and some weight on the bottom line. Fresh ideas and roaring revivals abounded, but so did eyebrow-raisers and musty retreads. The studio business is at once healthy (judging by the state of Marvel movies) and uncertain (judging by the unpredictability in a lot of other places). Here’s who soared and who sputtered.

Paramount

No studio has endured as much turbulence in the past 12 months as the Viacom-owned Paramount; no studio has as much work cut out for it. It’s been barely a year since Fox veteran Jim Gianopulos took the reins, and less than that since a group of commercial misfires (“Downsizing,” “Suburbicon”, “Baywatch,” the most recent “Transformers”) came and went from theaters. At CinemaCon, Gianopulos acknowledged the work ahead — phrases such as “it’s early” and “laying the foundation” dotted his remarks — while delineating how he’d go about it.

In the short term, it turns out, it’s with a lot of going back to the Paramount well: a new “Mission: Impossible” movie (Tom Cruise worked the room deftly, spending nearly 45 minutes walking attendees through a death-defying stunt), a new “Transformers” movie. Gianopulos did take pains to separate that last one, a “Bumblebee” spinoff, from its previous entries, throwing some shade at the work of longtime “Transformers” director Michael Bay. “Bumblebee,” he said, will “bring backstory, emotion and spirit” to the franchise. (Bay isn’t in the chair on this one.)

Further down the road lies some freshness, though — there’s a “Choose Your Own Adventure Movie” with in-theater interactivity, an adaptation of a vintage video game in “Sonic The Hedgehog” and more of the original film-phenomenon of the moment, “A Quiet Place” (a sequel, Gianopulos said, is in the works). Even some announced reboots felt new and galvanized the room — “Pet Sematary” and “Top Gun,” notably. Whether Paramount can go forward by going back is a question, and hardly the only one. But as Gianopulos says, it’s early.

Warner Bros.

Mixed bags, your initials are WB. As its parent company’s fate remains clouded in a litigious haze, the studio’s next year remains equally unclear. Much is riding this spring on “Ocean’s 8,” the female-led revival of the heist series, though footage left many attendees underwhelmed. Meanwhile, its DC Comics unit seems to be falling further behind juggernaut Disney’s Marvel; footage of “Aquaman,” due in December, did little to change a lot of minds. The studio also had another runner-up-to-Disney moment with the unwrapping of “Mowgli,” a basically darker version of “The Jungle Book” that may be coming a little too close to that hit.

WB did have a shining DC moment with a burst of footage from “Shazam!,” the new magic-themed superhero movie, that went over big. And it will have a bankable movie in the new “Fantastic Beasts” film, “The Crimes of Grindelwald,” coming in the fall. Its trump card at the convention, though, was “Crazy Rich Asians,” the adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s best-selling novel that breaks new diversity ground; judging by the reaction on social media, the studio will have a major hit on its hands.

Then there’s “A Star Is Born.” The film is a major gamble — iconic property remade by a first-time director (actor Bradley Cooper) starring opposite a newly acting-minded Lady Gaga. “It’s a big swing, I get that,” Cooper told theater owners. “But you can’t control what moves you.” The footage, with a barely recognizable Gaga, won over many attendees, though some complained it was overwrought. Warner Bros. has gone into battle with Cooper before: Whether this will be more “War Dogs” or “American Sniper” remains to be seen.

Universal

The winner of 2018 CinemaCon by broad convention consensus. This was a studio with a deep enough bench it could start with a movie many others would make their finale: “First Man,” the Neil Armsrong-themed re-teaming of “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle and star Ryan Gosling.

From there it only got stronger. New footage of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” suggested the franchise in June will pick up where “Jurassic World,” the $1.7 billion global box-office monster, left off in 2015. Jamie Lee Curtis sold a new “Halloween” movie, rolling up her sleeves and talking casually to the room. M. Night Shyamalan seemed poised to continue a box-office resurgence that started with last year’s breakout “Split,” with a new movie that combines characters from that film and 2000’s “Unbreakable.”

Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart promoted “Night School,” their new odd-couple comedy. Hart is already a major box-office draw, and Haddish is fast turning into one, after her “Girls Trip” knocked out $115 million domestically over the summer on a budget far smaller. Every time she entered the CinemaCon room — she was also there to promote the basketball pic “Uncle Drew” and a Tyler Perry movie — theater owners came to life, a real-time display of her drawing potential. In one appearance, she talked about getting a crew to laugh while making a movie. “That’s how you know a movie is funny. I know that from doing ‘Keanu,’ from doing ‘Girls Trip,’ from doing porn.”

But Universal’s piece de resistance was “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again,” the sequel to the Abba-fied 2008 summer counterprogramming hit. The subtitle might have provided a built-in cynical comment. But doubts were dashed when — yes, you are reading this right — footage gave way to a giant interpretive dance that was sountracked to Abba songs and culminated with Cher emerging from a giant plant to sing a cover of “Fernando.” Theater owners were downright giddy; one told The Washington Post he’d never witnessed anything like it in 35 years of attending the convention. So when you see “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again” pushed big-time at theaters this summer, you’ll know why. There was just something in the air that night.



Cher performs onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. (Steven Zeitchik/The Washington Post)

Twentieth Century Fox

It’s a strange, strange time at Fox. The studio is about to be bought by Disney, if regulators allow. Yet instead of turtling, executives have responded with a development, production and marketing frenzy, trying to get as much out before their world changes.

That means not just franchise slam-dunks such as “Deadpool 2” and a new “Avatar” but also a host of more offbeat projects — a Freddie Mercury story (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), a kid-centric high-concept thriller (“The Darkest Minds”), even an emo coming-of-age dystopian robot-battle movie produced by James Cameron (“Alita: Battle Angel”) that’s been in development for more than 15 years. There’s also “Bad Times at the El Royale,” a noirish period story of murder and intrigue from the director of “A Cabin in the Woods.”

Not typical Hollywood 2018 stuff, in other words.

Where these end up financially is anyone’s guess, though it’s interesting to see, in a Hollywood lab-experiment kind of way, what a company with studio-sized resources can do over a period when it’s unshackled from all the usual studio checks and balances.

In possibly her final CinemaCon in her current role, Fox studio chief Stacey Snider gave an impassioned, eloquent speech on cinema, an ode to “the darkened theater, projected image and shared experience.” She asked people to think about how to “preserve this American-born, globally beloved art form.” A reel then ran through seemingly every classic American film, seemingly all produced by Fox. The presentation ended on a melancholy note as a marching band entered the theater and played the signature Fox symphonic theme.

Disney

What can you say? It didn’t do anything special at its CinemaCon presentation. It didn’t need to. So much of what the company touches these days turns to Epcotian gold. That theater owners in the room are already counting their money over “Avengers: Infinity War,” which is primed for a massive opening, didn’t hurt.

So the studio took few chances, revealed little news and didn’t make much fanfare. No musical icons emerging from plant life here.

The studio did show new footage from “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” The movie faced questions when directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were replaced with Ron Howard midway through, and the movie will be the first of the new “Star Wars” entries to come out in the spring. But none of that matters, and it seems as strong a candidate as the prior installments to head to $1 billion globally and beyond.

Among the few question marks from the Disney panel was “Aladdin,” the Guy Ritchie-Will Smith piece whose elaborate costumed dancing elicited some giggles and whose fate could serve as a referendum on the burgeoning live-musical category. There’s also “Incredibles 2,” which must revive interest after nearly 15 years — and many other superhero movies — later. Still, between Marvel’s wild run, Star Wars and the rest, it didn’t really matter. Disney didn’t win CinemaCon — it’s just winning cinema.

Amazon and Focus

The two prestige companies of the CinemaCon bunch. Both are trying to break out beyond what has been a specialty box-office world. It’s an uphill climb, but it can be done, as Focus, a Universal division, proved with “Atomic Blonde” and Amazon with “Manchester By The Sea.” (Amazon.com’s chief executive, Jeffrey P. Bezos, owns The Washington Post.)

For Focus and its head, Peter Kujawski, this year such hopes lies chiefly with two movies, Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman,” a fact-based story about how an African American infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan, and “On The Basis of Sex,” a story of a landmark case argued by a fresh-faced Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The script was written by the Supreme Court justice’s nephew. “Madame Justice loves the movie,” promised director Mimi Leder.

Amazon, under chief Bob Berney, a longtime indie-breakout specialist with “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” and “Memento,” has a few breakout contenders as well. There’s “Life Itself,” the ensemble dramedy from the same man who created “This Is Us,” and “Beautiful Boy,” an addiction drama with Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet. Berney relied on Amazon’s Alexa to guide him through his presentation, though the digital helper was helpless when sound on Chalamet’s Skype transmission cut out.

But it was an older technology the studio grooved on anyway. A banner outside its presentation took a clear dig at Netflix and its controversial direct-to-consumer stance. “Directly to theaters,” the sign said.



An Amazon Studios banner hangs at CinemaCon. (Steven Zeitchik/The Washington Post)

Lionsgate and STX

It was difficult to watch the presentation of these two non-conglomerate studios without wondering about their long-term futures. Lionsgate has reportedly been on the selling block, while STX has been an anomaly, a specialist of the midrange at a time of the big-budget. It was, however, amusing to watch, during the STX presentation, Jennifer Garner get on stage and introduce footage from a movie in which her family is killed and the murderer is acquitted and she becomes a vigilante slaying any criminal she comes across in a film called “Peppermint.” The company also unveiled “Mile 22,” a new attempt at an action franchise with Mark Wahlberg and his “Lone Survivor” director Peter Berg, though instead of launching a franchise, the panel was notable mainly for its odd banter between Wahlberg and Berg.

Lionsgate standouts include the upcoming “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” a female-driven action buddy comedy that saw stars Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis play to the theater-owning crowd by saying they had taken control of a Regal outlet in the Midwest but only were able to show “You’ve Got Mail” there. The studio also has the basketball movie “Uncle Drew,” a feature-length gag in which Kyrie Irving, Chris Webber and other modern greats get into old-man makeup to hoops-hustle the playground. “Hopefully people will think this is the greatest basketball movie ever made,” Shaquille O’Neal said in a clip. That’s the hype-y spirit of CinemaCon, even if few studios live up to the boast.