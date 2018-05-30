The maker of the drug Ambien sought to distance itself from Roseanne Barr after the actress claimed that the insomnia medication fueled the racist tweet that led ABC to cancel her show.

“People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world,” the U.S. division of pharmaceutical giant Sanofi said in a tweet Wednesday. “While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”

Just hours earlier, Barr had claimed to have been “ambien tweeting” when she attacked Valerie Jarrett, who was an adviser to President Barack Obama, by writing: “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

Barr later claimed the tweet was “a joke,” but ABC on Tuesday canceled the reboot of her TV show, “Roseanne,” and ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey called the star’s tweets “abhorrent” and “repugnant.”

Barr tweeted an apology to Jarrett for “making a bad joke about her politics and her looks,” and offered several more apologies — including one in which she said she was using the sleep aid when she tweeted about Jarrett.

“It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting, I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but … don’t defend it please,” Barr said in a since-deleted tweet that prompted Sanofi’s response.

Ambien’s most common side effects are drowsiness, dizziness, diarrhea and grogginess, the company says. In more extreme cases, the prescription drug can cause memory loss, anxiety, allergic reactions and “abnormal thoughts and behavior,” such as worsening of depression and suicidal thoughts.

The Food and Drug Administration has warned against risks of morning drowsiness when taking drugs that contain zolpidem, a widely prescribed insomnia drug marketed under brand names such as Ambien, Ambien CR, Edluar and Zolpimist. The FDA recommends lower bedtime doses for zolpidem.

Dictionary.com also took to Twitter on Wednesday, explaining the origin of the word “ambien,” which it says comes from the word “ambient.”

“Ambient does not mean ‘prone to making racist comments,’ but it does mean ‘of the surrounding area or environment,’ ” the tweet said.

Emily Heil and Allyson Chiu contributed to this report.

