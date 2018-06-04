

Sen. Bob Corker said Monday that he is preparing legislation to subject tariffs to congressional approval, in response to President Trump’s new levies on steel and aluminum imports from the European Union, Canada and Mexico.

The aim of the bill, the Tennessee Republican said, would be “to make sure that before those things could even occur, you’d have to get congressional approval.”

“I think it’s inappropriate just to be willy-nilly throwing tariffs around and changing your mind,” he said. “That’s not the way you deal with economic issues like that.”

The senator, who is retiring at the end of the year, said he was aiming to assemble a bipartisan coalition in support of the legislation, which he hopes to unveil soon. Although Senate GOP leaders have been cool to the idea of bringing a trade bill to the floor that Trump would be sure to veto, Corker suggested that he would look for avenues to advance it, such as adding the legislation as an amendment to a major annual defense-policy bill that is pending.

Thus far, Republican lawmakers, while bemoaning Trump’s protectionist moves and pleading with him to change course, have not taken action to stop him. But last week’s tariffs aimed at top U.S. allies and trading partners have heightened concerns among GOP lawmakers for whom free trade has been a core economic principle.

Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.) said Monday that he was involved with Corker and other senators in “conversations about restoring the appropriate congressional role in establishing tariffs and managing other aspects of trade.”

And Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) suggested that he, too, would be open to a legislative solution. “In my brain, I’ve said we need to take a look and see what this legislation is,” Moran said.

Still, Senate GOP leaders sounded unlikely to hold an election-year vote on a bill opposed by the president.

“I think in order to get legislation signed into law, the president’s got to sign it,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.), the second-ranking Senate Republican, said Monday.

Trump is highly unlikely to sign a bill aimed at undermining his trade decisions. And assembling the 60 votes needed to pass a bill opposed by the president would be difficult in the closely divided Senate. The 67-vote supermajority needed to overturn a presidential veto would be even more improbable to achieve.

“I don’t know if legislation is the best way” to check the president’s trade plans, Cornyn said, adding, “I would recommend more consultation and more working together.”

Consultation has not dissuaded Trump from adopting protectionist trade plans over the objections of his fellow Republicans. Trump ignored months of pleas from GOP lawmakers when he announced the tariffs last week.

The move was a major departure from the Republican Party’s long-standing support for free trade, and it angered some of the nation’s top trading partners and closest allies. In response, those allies have announced reciprocal tariffs and threatened other retaliation that could hurt U.S. farmers and others in some of the states where support for Trump is strongest.

“From the standpoint of agriculture, what can happen if the president fails?” asked Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa). “Yes, I’m very nervous myself, and in 12 town meetings last week in northwest Iowa, that’s what I constantly heard.”

Corker declined to offer specifics on how his legislation would be crafted, but he singled out Trump’s national-security justification for imposing the tariffs.

“There’s almost no way you could stretch these to be national security issues,” the senator said. “It then is abusing the authorities that you have.”

Corker’s move came as several groups backed by the Koch brothers, the billionaire GOP donors, announced a multiyear, multimillion-dollar campaign to oppose the tariffs, a step that could put pressure on GOP leaders to act.

Corker’s pending bill is one of several filed by GOP senators on the trade issue. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), who, like Corker, is retiring at year’s end, has authored a bill to nullify the tariffs. And Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) is sponsoring legislation to subject presidential decisions on trade — including imposition of tariffs — to congressional approval.

Lee’s bill has attracted more interest in the wake of the tariff announcements, with Toomey announcing that he would join as a sponsor. But it remains to be seen whether any of the bills will advance or whether Republican lawmakers will take substantive action to thwart Trump’s trade plans.