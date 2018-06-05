

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein leaves an arraignment hearing where he pleaded not guilty on two counts of rape in New York. (Steven Hirsch/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein didn’t say much as he appeared for his arraignment on rape charges here Tuesday morning — just a “not guilty” to the three felony charges and a few acknowledgments of formalities to the presiding judge.

But his lawyer did plenty of talking.

“This case has some unique issues I intend to address,” said Weinstein’s attorney Benjamin Brafman at the proceeding as he said he would “vigorously defend” his client against the charges. Brafman then offered several hints of his pretrial strategy to the judge and lead prosecutor Joan Illuzzi.

Weinstein was being arraigned on three counts of sexual misconduct, including first-degree and third-degree rape and first-degree commission of a criminal sexual act, stemming from a 2004 incident involving Lucia Evans and a 2013 incident with an unnamed accuser.

Brafman suggested that in the coming weeks he would make motions to dismiss the case because of statutes of limitations and “conduct by the grand jury.” Brafman even hinted that he might seek to separate the charges because they involved incidents nine years apart.

Weinstein, the onetime kingpin of prestige film, is the first Hollywood figure to face criminal charges since reports in the New York Times and New Yorker last October kicked off the Me Too movement about sexual assault and harassment by powerful men. The Weinstein arraignment occurred exactly one year to the day since the start of the Bill Cosby trial in Norristown, Pa. — the only other criminal proceeding for a Hollywood personality.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance brought the charges against Weinstein after a lengthy investigation. Weinstein is out on $1 million bail and prohibited from traveling outside the states of New York and Connecticut.

Tuesday saw a series of courtroom snipes between Illuzzi and Brafman.

“I take issue when the district attorney announces an indictment of Mr. Weinstein and suggests that denigrating victims in any way as inappropriate victimization again. Mr. Weinstein is presumed to be innocent,” he said.

“It is not the people who went out on the courtroom steps and started talking about the casting couch and undermining the seriousness of these charges,” Illuzzi fired back, referring to a news conference Brafman gave at the arrest.

Brafman backed off and said he “will never use the term ‘casting couch’ again — not because I think it’s inappropriate” but because it’s “not my job to defend Hollywood and the movie industry for what it’s been accused of the last 25 years or 100 years.”

The proceedings Tuesday also saw a large portion given over to the issue, reported in New York tabloids in recent days, that prosecutors could seek to have Brafman removed because a one-time associate at his firm had contact with another Weinstein accuser, Melissa Thompson, without revealing his affiliation to her.

Brafman gave a long explanation that he never met Thompson and that the associate, Alex Spiro, had already left the firm at the time of the contact.

“The tabloids have created an issue that doesn’t, in my opinion, exist,” he said. His explanations appeared to satisfy Illuzzi and the judge, though not before Weinstein waived his right to cite conflict of interest by his attorney at a later point, a move seemingly meant to head off a potential appeal.

A number of filing deadlines were set for the defense and prosecution over the summer. Weinstein will be in court Sept. 20 for the next major pretrial hearing.

Brafman also said he thought the unnamed victim could come out after he filed subpoenas.

The disgraced movie producer appeared more serious than after his arrest 11 days earlier. He abandoned the powder-blue sweater for a dark jacket, and his face was grimly inexpressive, betraying little emotion as he was led in and out of the courtroom.

Several armed officers stood behind Weinstein as he sat at the defendant’s table, while additional officers faced the gallery, providing a security ring around the movie mogul during the proceeding.

After the hearing ended, Brafman briefly addressed reporters outside the courthouse.

“As terrible a crime as rape is, it is equally reprehensible to be falsely accused,” he said. Prosecutors did not speak to members of the press, quietly exiting elevators five floors before the arraignment room.