

Mick Mulvaney is acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Mick Mulvaney, acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, fired the agency’s 25-member advisory board on Wednesday and said he would launch a new panel in the fall.

The Consumer Advisory Board, known as CAB, has traditionally played an influential role in advising CFPB’s leadership on new regulations and policies. But some panel members, which include prominent consumer advocates, academics and industry executives, began to complain that Mulvaney was ignoring them and making unwise changes at the watchdog agency.

On Monday, 11 CAB members held a news conference, where they criticized Mulvaney for, among other things, canceling legally required meetings with the group.

On Wednesday, the group members were notified that they were being replaced — and that they could not reapply for spots on the new board.

In a statement, the agency’s spokesman, John Czwartacki, appeared to take a final swipe at the group. “The outspoken members of the Consumer Advisory Board seem more concerned about protecting their taxpayer funded junkets to Washington, D.C., and being wined and dined by the Bureau than protecting consumers,” he said.

The CFPB will launch a new board in the fall with fewer members, the bureau said in an email to the group. Revamping the board is part of the CFPB’s new approach to reaching out to stakeholders to “increase high quality feedback,” the letter said. The CFPB will hold more town halls and roundtable discussions, the letter said.

But the dismissal of the current group’s members is likely exacerbate concerns among Democrats that Mulvaney is weakening the consumer watchdog agency. As a congressman, he repeatedly criticized the agency, calling it a “joke” and saying that it needed to be reigned in. Since being appointed acting director by President Trump in November, Mulvaney has launched a top-to-bottom review of the bureau’s operations, stripped enforcement powers from a CFPB unit responsible for pursuing discrimination cases and proposed that lawmakers curb the agency’s powers.

Last week, Mulvaney sided with payday lenders who sued the CFPB to block implementation of new industry regulations. The CFPB filed a joint motion with the payday lenders asking the judge to delay the case until the bureau completes a review of the rules, which could take years.

“Firing current members of the advisory board is a huge red flag in this administration’s ongoing erosion of critical consumer financial protections that help average families,” said Chi Chi Wu, an attorney for the National Consumer Law Center who has been a board member since 2016.

The Consumer Advisory Board is required under the 2010 financial reform law, known as the Dodd Frank Act. Current members include Wu, as well as the head of retail banking at Citi, the founder of NerdWallet, and a director at Texas Appleseed, a public interest law center. Members of two other boards — the Community Bank Advisory Council the Credit Union Advisory Council — were also dismissed.

In a 30-minute call Wednesday morning to announce the move, a CFPB official sparred with some board members surprised by the decision. “We’ve decided we’re going to start the advisory groups with new membership, to bring in these new perspectives and new dialogue,” said Anthony Welcher, the CFPB’s policy associate director for external affairs, according to a recording of the call obtained by The Washington Post.

During the call, Welcher said that revamping the CAB would save the agency “multi-hundred-thousand dollars a year” by not having the periodic CAB meetings in Washington. But several board members objected, noting that they would be willing to pay their own way to attend the meetings.

“The new bureau leadership has never met with any of us to determine, and even have a sense of, whether this is valuable advice that the bureau is receiving,” Josh Zinner, chief executive of the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility, said.

The board met with Mulvaney’s predecessor, Richard Cordray, three times a year, according to several members. But Mulvaney repeatedly canceled meetings, citing his busy schedule. In addition to leading the CFPB, Mulvaney is the director of the White House Office of Management and Budget.

Their dismissal “is another move indicating Acting Director Mick Mulvaney is only interested in obtaining views from his inner circle, and has no interest in hearing the perspectives of those who work with struggling American families,” said Ann Baddour, chair of the CAB and director of the Fair Financial Services Project at Texas Appleseed.

Read More:

Mick Mulvaney is now one of the most powerful bureaucrats in the country

Trump administration strips consumer watchdog office of enforcement powers in lending discrimination cases