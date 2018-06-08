

Hans Vestberg will be the next CEO at Verizon. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Verizon announced Friday that Hans E. Vestberg, the company’s chief technology officer, will become the new chief executive starting in August.

Lowell McAdam, who has been CEO since 2011, will stay on as chairman of the board of directors after he retires.

Vestberg, 52, joined the wireless provider last year and has been working on Verizon’s networks, including the 4G LTE network. Before joining Verizon he worked six years as the chief executive of Ericcson, a networking and telecommunications company.

His appointment comes as Verizon and other wireless carriers are racing to develop a 5G network that would deliver faster speeds.

“For Verizon, the time for a change in leadership is now, and I am confident that Hans is the right person to bring Verizon through its next chapter,” McAdam said in a statement.