

German authorities have taken Rupert Stadler, chief executive officer of Volkswagen AG’s Audi unit, into custody, making him the highest-profile arrest in the group’s diesel-cheating probes. (Pau Barrena/Bloomberg)

The chief executive of Audi, the luxury automaker owned by Volkswagen, was arrested Monday on suspicion of fraud in relation to the German car maker’s emissions-cheating scandal.

Rupert Stadler, 55, was detained a week after his home was searched and German prosecutors said he was a focus of their probe into any manipulation of Audi emissions controls. Stadler is the first member of Volkswagen’s executive board to be arrested in connection to the diesel emissions investigation. In 2015, Volkswagen was discovered to have been using software during emissions testing to manipulate results.

Munich prosecutors said in a statement that Stadler was detained out of concern that he would suppress evidence needed for their investigation.

Mark Clothier, a spokesman for Audi, confirmed the arrest and declined to comment further because the investigation is ongoing. He added that the “presumption of innocence continues to apply” for Stadler.

Volkswagen said three years ago that as many as 11 million of its vehicles were equipped with software meant to deceive emissions tests, including at least 2 million Audis. The company has pleaded guilty to fraud in the United States and charged $25 billion in fines, penalties and restitution for owners and car dealers. Martin Winterkorn, the former chief executive of Volkswagen, resigned after the car maker admitted to using the software.

Some of Volkswagen’s diesel engines had a “defeat device” that made it possible for them to pass emissions tests, even though the vehicles were releasing more than 10 times the permitted amounts of the nitrogen oxide, or NOx, a gas that is harmful to human health and the environment.

The German government last year accused Audi of cheating on its emissions tests for high-end models. It was the first time it faced charges of this kind in its home country, according to Reuters.

Audi was asked to recall about 24,000 A7 and A8 models that it produced between 2009 and 2013.