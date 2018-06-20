

Disney is making a $71 billion counter bid for Fox’s entertainment businesses following Comcast’s $65 billion offer for the company. (Richard Drew/AP)

The bidding war over 21st Century Fox reached a new peak Wednesday when Walt Disney announced it was upping its offer to $71 billion, just days after Comcast made a competing offer of $65 billion.

The deal would boost Disney’s worldwide dominance in the industry and include Fox film and TV studios, as well as some cable networks and international assets. In December, Disney had offered $52.4 billion in stock.

The high-stakes wrangling over 21st Century Fox between Disney and Comcast comes after AT&T’s legal victory over the government to buy Time Warner for $85 billion, and analysts say it is likely such massive mergers will continue in the coming months.

“The acquisition of 21st Century Fox will bring significant financial value to the shareholders of both companies, and after six months of integration planning we’re even more enthusiastic and confident in the strategic fit of the assets and the talent at Fox,” Disney’s chairman and chief executive, Robert A. Iger, said in a statement.

In a news release, Disney said it would pay $35.7 billion in cash and issue roughly 343 million new shares to 21st Century Fox shareholders. Disney will also assume about $13.8 billion of net debt of 21st Century Fox.

The release said Disney was confident the transaction would secure regulatory approval.

This story is developing …