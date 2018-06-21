In case you were disappointed by Chipotle’s foray into new menu options last year, the quick-service eatery is trying to redeem itself with five new offerings coming to its New York City test kitchen.

The company announced at an event Thursday that it would begin making quesadillas, nachos, avocado tostadas, a new salad and chocolate shakes inspired by traditional spiced Mexican cocoa. The New York Times reported that items will be limited to the test kitchen for now but are eventually expected to roll out nationwide.

Chipotle has struggled in recent years to rebound as a top food choice among the young people who put it on the map, following a hit to its reputation after repeated outbreaks of E. coli, salmonella and norovirus starting in 2015. Widespread disappointment in the chain’s queso dip, which was described on Twitter as “a crime against cheese,” didn’t help.

To correct course, Chipotle hired Brian Niccol, who was the helm of Taco Bell’s turnaround, as its chief executive in February. Niccol’s tenure at Taco Bell saw the introduction of such food concoctions as nacho fries and Doritos Locos Tacos. Niccol hinted soon after starting at Chipotle in February that menu additions and rebranding would be in the future. Thursday’s announcement shows that he is making good on that promise.

At one time, analysts predicted that Chipotle, with its emphasis on a simple menu made from all-natural ingredients, would spell the end of burger chains such as McDonald’s or Burger King. Yet consumers have shown a loyalty to the iconic fast-food chains, which have in turn responded to changing consumer demands by tweaking traditional menu items to appeal to palettes that prefer more natural ingredients.

The company isn’t anticipating customers to completely abandon their former favorites, Niccol said to the Times. Alongside Chipotle’s version of avocado toast will be the usual selection of sofritas, carnitas and barbacoa that were once customer favorites, which the company hopes can become favorites once again.