

A scene from “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” (Universal Pictures)

The domestic box-office results for “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” this weekend were straightforward enough: Numbers were better than expected but not as good they could have been.

The $150 million taken in by Universal Pictures’ latest installment of the dinosaur franchise — the second in the rebooted series — came in somewhat over analysts’ projections by about 10 percent to 15 percent. But the sum is down considerably — more than 25 percent less — from the $209 million opening of the first reboot three years ago, putting it well behind the pace of that film’s smash $652 million. Overall “Fallen Kingdom” was a solid if not spectacular display on its first weekend — much better than “Solo,” not nearly as good as “Avengers: Infinity War.”

But another figure has jumped out to tell a different tale: the film’s foreign box office.

[Why the failure of ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story‘ could spell bad news for Hollywood]

“Fallen Kingdom’s” international numbers have been especially strong since the film opened in some territories two weeks ago and began widening in the 15 days since — as in, $560 million solid. That puts it in the stratosphere of 2015’s “Jurassic World,” which crossed the $590 million mark after its second full weekend and kept on going, all the way to $1 billion.

What’s especially impressive is that “Fallen Kingdom” is racking up these foreign numbers during the World Cup, a period for years thought so inhospitable to overseas film releases that most studios avoided the period entirely. Universal released the film slightly earlier in Europe and parts of Asia to avoid competing against the soccer tournament in its opening weekend, but the movie ended up head-to-head with the global sporting event shortly after.

The “Jurassic” movies have always done well both at home and overseas. But the skew this time around could look a little different.

[‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ is the one film to challenge Disney’s superheroes]

Every previous movie in the series but one has reaped the same box office ratio: from 37 percent to 39 percent at home and the rest abroad. (The lone exception, 2001’s “Jurassic Park III,” took in nearly 50 percent at home.) That’s all safely above what’s regarded as the healthy norm for major releases since the global-film era began in the early to mid-2000s, which holds that 33 percent of a film’s global revenue should be taken in domestically and the other two-thirds abroad. That’s safely above the floor desired by studios, which don’t collect nearly as much money on the foreign box office as they do on domestic.

“Fallen Kingdom?” Currently it’s at just 21 percent domestic.

Yes, the most quintessential of American franchises, conceived by Michael Crichton and initiated by Steven Spielberg, has made 80 percent of its box office take so far outside the United States.

[7 absurd scenes from ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ (and we have no problem with the dinosaurs)]

The domestic percentage will, of course, climb in the weeks ahead since “Fallen Kingdom” is earlier in its North American run than its overseas one. But don’t expect the ratio to flip too much. “Fallen Kingdom” is still going strong in many foreign territories, including China, where it was just in its second week. And it hasn’t even opened yet in Japan, the second-largest foreign market in the world. In the end “Fallen Kingdom” may not rise above of the 20 percent to 30 percent domestic market range, well below that healthy floor.

How unusual would that be for a decent domestic performer? “Fallen Kingdom” is the 20th movie in history to open to at least $150 million in North America. Every single film save one at reached at least 33 percent domestic (the only one that didn’t was the eighth and final “Harry Potter” movie, which by that point had become a global juggernaut — the domestic total was never going to get much above 28 percent, and it didn’t). “Fallen Kingdom” may not hit that.

[‘Jurassic Park’ put dino dung on the silver screen. Here’s the real poop.]

In some ways this moment has been coming for a while. International box office has been growing, while domestic box office, well, hasn’t been. Overseas revenue jumped 18 percent since 2013, powered by Asia, which has gone from $11.1 billion in receipts to $16 billion over this time period. There are more theaters in many of these emerging markets — and more people willing to pay to visit them.

Meanwhile, sales in the United States and Canada, according to the same MPAA study, increased just two percent over the same period. In 2017 sales stalled at $11.1 billion — basically, the number that Asia sat at before its turbocharging. Americans are simply going to the movies less. Admissions — the overall number of ticket sales — last year came in at 1.24 billion, the lowest since 1995. That’s offsetting the increase in ticket prices and keeping revenue essentially flat.

And so a “Jurassic World,” and perhaps plenty more franchise films to come, may see a much bigger chunk of its revenue come from international box office. We are entering the era of America Not First cinema.

Consequences abound. Most directly, the shift has an impact on profits. Studios generally take home about 50 percent of total domestic receipts but less for overseas releases because they have to share revenue with local partners.

Yes, but why should we, as consumers, care where a studio makes its money? Well, because it changes the nature of filmmaking. When you’re garnering barely 20 percent of your revenue from the United States, there’s not much incentive to make a movie to please specifically American tastes. And that tends to mean less wit or depth of character and more of the kind of harmless spectacle that translates everywhere. Those reviewers who decried the lack of the first two attributes in “Fallen Kingdom” can look to the growing importance of overseas markets as a factor.

Incidentally, a 25 percent to 75 percent domestic-to-foreign ratio is actually an active disincentive for making films aimed at an American audience: If you’re a studio executive it means you need to make up what you’re losing in those profit-rich domestic dollars with greater volume abroad. Foreign-aimed movies beget more foreign-aimed movies.

Universal has been sharp at seeing the overseas opportunity and seizing it. It’s also behind the long-running “Fast and the Furious” movies, the last two of which, for the first time in the franchise’s history, failed to make 25 percent of its money domestically. Even Disney, king of the domestic box office, has faced some slippage, with the last two “Avengers” movies barely hitting the 33 percent domestic mark after the first film took in more than 40 percent.

A number of factors could swing the pendulum back. China is showing more interest in making big action-adventures locally instead of importing them from Hollywood, to name one. For now, though, “Jurassic World” suggests a shift: The global hit powered by the U.S. market is an increasingly endangered species.