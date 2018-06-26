Ikea has long been known as a massive one-stop warehouse for everything from assemble-it-yourself bunk beds to artificial potted plants to Swedish meatballs.

On Monday, one child found something a little different at an Ikea store in Fishers, Ind., a suburb of Indianapolis: a handgun inside a sofa.

The firearm had apparently fallen into the cushions after its owner sat down on the couch, Sgt. Tom Weger of the Fishers Police Department told the Indianapolis Star.

A child later found the gun and fired it, Weger told the newspaper. No one was injured, he added.

It is unclear how long the gun had been in the couch cushions and whether the gun was returned to its owner. The child’s age also was not released.

A message to the Fishers Police Department was not immediately returned Tuesday morning.

[Ikea has changed the way we think about furniture]

In a statement, Ikea said it had apologized to the family of the child and was taking the incident seriously.

“We have processes in place to ensure that the store is safe for customers and co-workers. For example, our store team has regular safety walks and audits which happen before, during and after opening hours,” the company stated. “As soon as we were made aware of the situation, our co-workers took the action they were trained to do to ensure the safety of customers. We are cooperating with police as they investigate this incident.”

No arrests were made Monday, but the Hamilton County prosecutor’s office will decide if criminal charges are warranted, the Associated Press reported.

Although Ikea says it has a no-weapons policy “to prevent exactly these types of situations,” Indiana has some of the most pro-gun laws in the United States.

“Indiana has a strong [concealed-carry] law with low fees, no training requirement and full recognition of out-of-state permits,” according to a ranking in Guns & Ammo magazine. “Open carry is also legal in the Hoosier State.”

Evaluating those same gun laws, the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence has given Indiana a “D-” grade, pointing out that in 2016, the state had the 18th highest rate of gun deaths per capita in the nation.

[A 9-year-old wanted a video game controller from his sister — so he shot her, police say]

Attorney Guy Relford told WTTV News that violating Ikea’s no-weapons policy in Indiana would not be considered illegal and that it would be difficult to prove criminal recklessness in this case.

“Being a knucklehead is not a crime in Indiana, or in most places,” Relford told the news station. “I actually doubt there will be criminal charges filed.”

The incident occurred just three days after the Fishers Police Department promoted responsible gun ownership on its social media accounts.

“Model responsible behavior around guns,” read a flier the police department tweeted Friday. “Tell your peers to be SMART.”

Gun ownership=Responsible gun ownership @FishersIN If you have a gun, lock it up! Ask if there are guns in the homes that your kids visit? pic.twitter.com/DfVlMz2VE5 — Fishers_Police (@Fishers_Police) June 22, 2018

Read more:

California man fatally shot in his tent while camping with two young daughters, police say

A tipster suspected a felon kept ‘a large arsenal’ at home. Police found 553 guns in all.

Two Belgian teens started an Ikea sleepover craze. Now police are trying to stop copycats.