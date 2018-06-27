Disney took another step toward acquiring most of 21st Century Fox when the Department of Justice announced Wednesday that the parties had reached an agreement that would grant the deal regulatory approval.

That approval comes contingent on Disney selling Fox’s 22 regional sports networks that are part of the deal. Many of those networks compete directly with ESPN, which Disney owns.

The news further paves the way for Disney to win the bid for Fox assets, for which it offered $71.3 billion last week in a mix of cash and stock, countering Comcast’s all-cash offer of $65 billion earlier in the month.

A Comcast spokesman declined to comment on whether it would come up with a new offer, which it has not done over the past week. If it were to walk away, Disney and Fox would simply need to secure shareholder approval, which at that point is believed to be a formality, for the deal to go through.

Rupert Murdoch, whose family controls 17 percent of Fox shares, is believed to heavily prefer the Disney deal because of the stock factor, which would give him a position in the entertainment giant as well as limit, if not eliminate, his tax liability.

Regulatory approval was not considered a significant obstacle, and was further removed as a concern when the DOJ lost a battle to stop the merger of an even more difficult regulatory sell in AT&T and Time Warner.

Murdoch agreed in December to sell much of his media empire to Disney, including TV and film studios, National Geographic, Star India and the company’s 30 percent stake in Hulu. At the time, the price was $52.4 billion in an all-stock deal. Fox News and the Fox Broadcasting Network are not part of the deal.

On Wednesday, Disney focused on the regulatory news. “The DOJ has entered into a consent decree with Disney and 21st Century Fox that allows the acquisition to proceed,” it said in a statement.

In his own statement, Makan Delrahim, who runs the DOJ’s antitrust division, said that “American consumers have benefited from head-to-head competition between Disney and Fox’s cable sports programming that ultimately has prevented cable television subscription prices from rising even higher. Today’s settlement will ensure that sports programming competition is preserved in the local markets where Disney and Fox compete for cable and satellite distribution.”

Disney would have at least three months to sell the sports networks.