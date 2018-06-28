

Amazon, which is testing delivery straight to shoppers’ homes and cars, now wants to create its own fleet of delivery drivers. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

Amazon.com, which last year shipped more than 5 billion packages through its Prime program, is asking small business-owners to help deliver its goods.

The online retailer on Thursday said it is looking for hundreds of entrepreneurs “with little to no logistics experience” to set up their own delivery businesses — complete with Amazon-branded vehicles and uniforms — to help disperse the company’s goods throughout the country. (Jeffrey P. Bezos, the founder and chief executive of Amazon, also owns The Washington Post.)

“Customer demand is higher than ever and we have a need to build more capacity,” Dave Clark, Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide operations,” said in a statement. “We are going to empower new, small businesses to form in order to take advantage of the growing opportunity in e-commerce package delivery.”

Each small business could have a fleet of up to 40 vehicles, Amazon said. The company said it will help keep start-up costs to about $10,000 by offering discounts on vehicles, fuel and insurance coverage. Amazon is also setting aside $1 million to help military veterans interested in starting their own delivery businesses.

The program would help Amazon become less dependent on services like UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service, which currently deliver the bulk of its packages. President Trump, in a series of tweets, has attacked Amazon for “costing the United States Post Office massive amounts of money for being their Delivery Boy.” (An independent federal agency oversees the Postal Service’s pricing structure and reviews its contract with Amazon annually to make sure it continues to be profitable for USPS.)

The program is its latest attempt to simplify last-mile delivery around the country. Late last year, Amazon began testing a service that would allow delivery workers to bring goods straight into shoppers’ homes. In April, it began offering delivery straight to the trunk of Prime members’ parked cars.

