Defense contracting giant Northrop Grumman pledged to look into allegations Thursday that one of its employees, a systems engineer named Michael Miselis who allegedly maintains a U.S. government security clearance required for working on classified military programs, is a member of a violent white-supremacist organization.

The statement came in response to a Thursday report by the investigative news organization ProPublica and the television program “Frontline.”

“Northrop Grumman was recently made aware of alleged employee actions that are counter to our values,” the company wrote in a statement published on its website. “Northrop Grumman is absolutely committed to the highest levels of ethics and integrity in all that we do, and ensuring that our workplace reflects our values of diversity and inclusion. We do not tolerate hatred or illegal conduct and we condemn racist activities in any shape or form.”

A Northrop Grumman spokesman confirmed that the “alleged employee actions” cited in the statement refer to Miselis’s alleged affiliation with a white-supremacist organization but declined to comment further.

According to the report, Miselis is a 29-year-old PhD student in aerospace engineering at the University of California at Los Angeles who also works as a systems engineer for Northrop Grumman in Redondo Beach, Calif. According to the report, he holds a security clearance for that work.

The report identifies Miselis in photos and videos from a white-supremacist rally last summer in Charlottesville at which one person was killed when a man drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters. The White House later became embroiled in a national controversy after President Trump blamed “both sides” for the violence, leading to the disbanding of the president’s business councils.

A photo accompanying the ProPublica report shows a man identified as Miselis standing with arms raised, tape covering his fists. It also cites a video in which he “pushed an African-American protester to the ground and began pounding on him.”

The report cites unidentified law enforcement officials stating that Miselis was a member of the Rise Above Movement, or RAM, a white-supremacist group. The ProPublica report cites current and former Northrop Grumman employees as well as an internal email in stating that Northrop knew of Miselis’s actions in Charlottesville and his affiliation with a white-supremacist group but that it “took no action” against Miselis and he remained employed at the company.

In an email to The Washington Post, a Northrop Grumman spokesman declined to comment on whether Miselis is still employed at the company, whether he has been reprimanded in any way or when the company found out about his alleged affiliation with white supremacists.