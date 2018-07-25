

Mega Millions lottery tickets. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A Mega Millions jackpot worth an estimated $522 million has been won in California’s Silicon Valley, in one of the largest drawings in the lottery’s history.

A single winning ticket matched the five white-ball numbers (1, 2, 4, 19 and 29) as well as the gold Mega Ball (20) on Tuesday night to win the massive half-billion-plus jackpot, or about $308.1 million in cash, according to a statement from Mega Millions.

The jackpot had been growing for 11 weeks before somebody finally hit pay dirt.

“This has been an exciting roll,” Mega Millions director Gordon Medenica said in the statement. “Congratulations to California for taking home the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.”

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at Ernie’s Liquors in San Jose. The store was not yet open for comment early Wednesday morning.

The winner’s identity has not been revealed.

Mega Millions officials said eight additional tickets matched the five white balls to win at least $1 million each.

Read more:

He says he bought two Mega Millions tickets in his life. The second won him $533 million.

Mega Millions $521 million jackpot has a winning ticket, sold in New Jersey

He returned the orange juice to save money — and picked up a winning $315 million lottery ticket