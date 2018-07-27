The quarter’s 4.1 percent annualized growth rate marks a jump from the first three months of 2018, when the economy grew at a tepid 2.2 percent, according to government economists. And it provides a boost to President Trump and Republicans hoping to tout a strong economy in their pitch to voters ahead of November’s midterm elections.

But economists caution the growth was driven by one-time factors and is likely to be short-lived. Soybean exports exploded in the second quarter, with customers in several countries scrambling to snatch up supplies before new foreign taxes on U.S. soybeans went into effect, part of a broad retaliation against Trump’s tariffs on a range of foreign products.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.