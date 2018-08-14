A Massachusetts mayor has taken a pledge of sobriety — at least when it comes to Samuel Adams brews — after the beer company’s co-founder Jim Koch praised President Trump for his contentious tax reforms.
Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone, a Democrat, made a sobering declaration Sunday on Twitter: “I will never drink Sam Adam’s beer again!”
No more Winter Lager.
No more Summer Ale.
No more Rebel Grapefruit IPA — sigh.
[Opinion: Craft beer is booming. Is that bad news for the U.S. economy?]
It all started when Koch, co-founder and chairman of the Boston Beer Co., which producers Samuel Adams, met with the president.
The Boston Business Journal reported that Koch and a dozen other corporate executives joined Trump for dinner Aug. 7 at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., to talk about their businesses and the larger economy — and, during the meal, Koch expressed his appreciation for the Republican tax cut that, he said, will help his own business.
“I’m Jim Koch, and I started making Sam Adams beer in my kitchen 37 years ago,” he said, according to a transcript from the White House.
“When I started Sam Adams,” Koch added, “American beer was a joke and it p‑‑‑‑d me off. And now, American brewers make the best beer in the world. And the tax reform was a very big deal for all of us, because 85 percent of the beer made in the United States is owned by foreign companies.”
“That’s right,” Trump said.
Koch: “I mean, Americans — I’m the largest American-owned brewery at 2 percent market share. We were paying 38 percent taxes —”
Trump: “Wow. But you’ve done a great job. Great job.”
Koch: “— and competing against people who were paying 20. And now we have a level playing field. …”
Then Trump said: “Yeah. That’s good. We’ve done that. That was a very unfair situation. That’s right. Good job. That’s a really good job.”
When Somerville’s mayor got wind of Koch’s remarks, he got all hopped-up and threatened to boycott the business executive’s beer.
“We need to hold these complicit profiteers of Trump’s white nationalist agenda accountable,” he tweeted.
Then he addressed Koch:
Boston Beer and the mayor’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
However, the Internet had plenty to say — and some of it was comical.
Though some people on social media supported Curtatone, many were more critical of the mayor’s stance.