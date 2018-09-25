“Delta IT teams are working diligently to address a technology issue impacting some of our systems,” the airline said in an online statement. “We have issued a Delta groundstop as we work to bring systems back up as quickly as possible. There has been no disruption or safety issue with any Delta flight currently in the air. We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience.”

About 45 minutes after its initial statement, the airline seemed to be recovering from the problem. Responding to tweets from customers, Delta said, “We’re seeing ALL systems returning to normal operations.”