Branson announced Thursday he would suspend participation in two tourism projects in Saudi Arabia as well as discussions over a Saudi investment in his space companies. Case said he would suspend participation in a major Saudi investment conference later this month as well as in a tourism project.

Several media organizations said earlier they would not participate in the conference after Turkish officials said that Saudi Arabia orchestrated the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.