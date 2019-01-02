Sections
Home
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Gift Subscriptions
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
Account and Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Subscribe
Account and Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Accessibility for screenreader
{service=com.washingtonpost.platform.castor.contents.JgeContentService, contentConfig={_jge=content-api, published=true, canonical_url=/news/business/wp/2019/01/02/dow-drops-more-than-350-points-at-start-of-the-new-year-on-fears-of-global-slowdown/}, content={_service_=com.washingtonpost.platform.castor.contents.JgeContentService, _config_={_jge=content-api, published=true, canonical_url=/news/business/wp/2019/01/02/dow-drops-more-than-350-points-at-start-of-the-new-year-on-fears-of-global-slowdown/}}}
Market Watch
Dow
23,327.46
Today
1.15%
S&P
2,506.85
Today
0.85%
NASDAQ
6,635.28
Today
0.77%
Last Updated:12/31/2018