President Trump on Monday will request at least $8.6 billion in new funding to build additional sections of a wall along the Mexico border, two people familiar with the request said Sunday.

As part of a broader spending package, Trump will seek $5 billion in additional funds for the Department of Homeland Security and another $3.6 billion in military construction funds. This money would come in addition to the roughly $6.5 billion Trump said he was redirecting for the wall’s construction last month.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.