In a pair of tweets, the president said he will hike tariffs on $200 billion worth of imports to 25 percent from 10 percent. Trump had twice before postponed the scheduled increase to allow negotiators to seek a comprehensive deal. His threat increases pressure on a deal that Trump said has been going “too slowly.”
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
