The latest skirmish between the economic powerhouses began last week when Chinese officials made new demands in ongoing trade talks, two U.S. officials familiar with the matter said. Those requests infuriated the president, who announced the new tariffs on Sunday.

Amid harsh rhetoric aimed at their counterparts, administration officials reaffirmed their plan to raise tariffs on a wide range of Chinese goods on Friday at 12:01 a.m

This is a developing story. It will be updated.