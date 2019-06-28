The Dow Jones industrial average chalked up its best June since 1938, climbing Friday on good banking and consumer spending news. Second-quarter returns — dominated by four tech giants — powered Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index and the Nasdaq composite index to their best June performances since 1955 and 2000, respectively.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
The Dow Jones industrial average chalked up its best June since 1938, climbing Friday on good banking and consumer spending news. Second-quarter returns — dominated by four tech giants — powered Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index and the Nasdaq composite index to their best June performances since 1955 and 2000, respectively.