The president said in a tweet Tuesday that he was nominating Waller, the executive vice president and director of research of the Federal Reserve Bank in St. Louis. In a second tweet, he said he was nominating Judy Shelton, U.S. executive director of the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development. Trump has lashed out at the Fed for months, demanding that it cut interest rates.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
