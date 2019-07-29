Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
Accessibility for screenreader
{service=com.washingtonpost.platform.castor.contents.JgeContentService, contentConfig={_jge=content-api, published=true, canonical_url=/news/business/wp/2019/07/29/capital-one-data-breach-compromises-tens-of-millions-of-credit-card-applications-fbi-says/}, content={_service_=com.washingtonpost.platform.castor.contents.JgeContentService, _config_={_jge=content-api, published=true, canonical_url=/news/business/wp/2019/07/29/capital-one-data-breach-compromises-tens-of-millions-of-credit-card-applications-fbi-says/}}}
Comment
s
Market Watch
Dow
27,221.35
Today
0.11%
S&P
3,020.97
Today
0.16%
NASDAQ
8,293.33
Today
0.44%
Last Updated:5:13 PM 07/29/2019
Subscriber sign in
We noticed you’re blocking ads!
Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker. Or purchase a subscription for unlimited access to real news you can count on.
Try 1 month for $1
Unblock ads
Questions about why you are seeing this?
Contact us