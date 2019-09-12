The chief executives of Levi Strauss, Twitter, Reddit, Dick’s Sporting Goods and others urged lawmakers to expand background checks to all firearms sales and implement stronger “red flag” laws, marking the latest attempt by corporate America to pressure Congress for meaningful action on gun violence.

“As leaders of some of America’s most respected companies and those with significant business interests in the United States, we are writing to you because we have a responsibility and obligation to stand up for the safety of our employees, customers and all Americans in the communities we serve across the country,” the executives wrote. “Doing nothing about America’s gun violence crisis is simply unacceptable and it is time to stand with the American public on gun safety.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.