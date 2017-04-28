Nationals vs. Mets
7:05 p.m., Friday, April 28, Nationals Park
Dress for a warm evening, and prepare for a slightly increased muggy feeling after the sun sets.
First pitch: Sunny, upper 70s, slight breeze.
9th inning: Mid-70s and a bit muggier/stagnant.
Chance of rain: 5 percent
Chance of delay: 5 percent
Chance of postponement: 0 percent
