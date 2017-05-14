GAME 1
Nationals vs. Phillies
1:35 p.m., Sunday, May 14, Nationals Park
Warm sunshine makes for a marvelous day to take Mom to a ballgame, with a nice breeze to make fly balls a bit more interesting.
[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]
First pitch: Mostly sunny, Mid-70s.
9th inning: Mostly sunny, Near 80.
Chance of rain: 10 percent
Chance of delay: 5 percent
Chance of postponement: 0 percent
NatCast appears on the day of every Nationals home game. Follow us on Twitter for breaking weather updates before, during and after the game.
GAME 2
Nationals vs. Phillies
7:05 p.m., Sunday, May 14, Nationals Park
Much nicer than the weather that postponed this game Friday night.
First pitch: Mostly clear, Near 70 to low 70s.
9th inning: Partly cloudy, Low-to-mid 60s.
Chance of rain: 4 percent
Chance of delay: 2 percent
Chance of postponement: 0 percent
