GAME 1

Nationals vs. Phillies
1:35 p.m., Sunday, May 14, Nationals Park

Nationals-Logo-inline

Warm sunshine makes for a marvelous day to take Mom to a ballgame, with a nice breeze to make fly balls a bit more interesting.

[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]

First pitch: Mostly sunny, Mid-70s.

9th inning: Mostly sunny, Near 80.

Chance of rain: 10 percent

Chance of delay: 5 percent

Chance of postponement: 0 percent

NatCast appears on the day of every Nationals home game. Follow us on Twitter for breaking weather updates before, during and after the game.

 

GAME 2

Nationals vs. Phillies
7:05 p.m., Sunday, May 14, Nationals Park

Nationals-Logo-inline

Much nicer than the weather that postponed this game Friday night.

First pitch: Mostly clear, Near 70 to low 70s.

9th inning: Partly cloudy, Low-to-mid 60s.

Chance of rain: 4 percent

Chance of delay: 2 percent

Chance of postponement: 0 percent

