Nationals vs. Mariners
7:05 p.m., Today, May 23, Nationals Park
Seattle-like weather greets the Mariners with showers, especially early in the game; should turn drier after 8 p.m.
First pitch: Scattered showers, light breezes, cloudy, upper 60s
9th inning: Mostly cloudy, light breezes middle 60s
Chance of rain: 80 percent early in game
Chance of delay: 80 percent
Chance of postponement: 55 percent
