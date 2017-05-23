Nationals vs. Mariners
7:05 p.m., Today, May 23, Nationals Park

Nationals-Logo-inline

Seattle-like weather greets the Mariners with showers, especially early in the game; should turn drier after 8 p.m.

[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]

First pitch: Scattered showers, light breezes, cloudy, upper 60s

9th inning: Mostly cloudy, light breezes middle 60s

Chance of rain: 80 percent early in game

Chance of delay: 80 percent

Chance of postponement: 55 percent

