Nationals vs. Mariners
7:05 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, Nationals Park
Shower chances increase as we get into the evening, but there’s a chance significant rain holds off until after 9 or 10 p.m. Not a high-confidence forecast, though, so suggest checking back for updates.
[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]
First pitch: Slight chance of a shower, mid-60s.
9th inning: 50% chance of rain, low 60s.
Chance of rain: 50 percent
Chance of delay: 30 percent
Chance of postponement: 25 percent
NatCast appears on the day of every Nationals home game. Follow us on Twitter for breaking weather updates before, during and after the game.