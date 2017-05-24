Nationals vs. Mariners
7:05 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, Nationals Park

Nationals-Logo-inline

Shower chances increase as we get into the evening, but there’s a chance significant rain holds off until after 9 or 10 p.m. Not a high-confidence forecast, though, so suggest checking back for updates.

[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]

First pitch: Slight chance of a shower, mid-60s.

9th inning: 50% chance of rain, low 60s.

Chance of rain: 50 percent

Chance of delay: 30 percent

Chance of postponement: 25 percent

