Nationals vs. Mariners
4:05 p.m., Thursday, May 25, Nationals Park

Nationals-Logo-inline

A delightfully mild afternoon, but a thunderstorm or two could dampen the mood.

[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]

First pitch: Partly cloudy, risk of a t’storm, mid-70s

9th inning: T’storm risk remains, lower 70s

Chance of rain: 60 percent

Chance of delay: 50 percent

Chance of postponement: 20 percent

