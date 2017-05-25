Nationals vs. Mariners
4:05 p.m., Thursday, May 25, Nationals Park
A delightfully mild afternoon, but a thunderstorm or two could dampen the mood.
[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]
First pitch: Partly cloudy, risk of a t’storm, mid-70s
9th inning: T’storm risk remains, lower 70s
Chance of rain: 60 percent
Chance of delay: 50 percent
Chance of postponement: 20 percent
NatCast appears on the day of every Nationals home game. Follow us on Twitter for breaking weather updates before, during and after the game.