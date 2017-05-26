Nationals vs. Padres
7:05 p.m., Friday, Nationals Park

Winds will continue to diminish as the game gets underway and progresses. Temperatures remain comfortable and rain chances low!

First pitch: Breezy, partly cloudy. Low to mid-70s.

9th inning: Calmer. Still partly cloudy. Mid to upper 60s.

Chance of rain: 15 percent

Chance of delay: 10 percent

Chance of postponement: 5 percent

