Nationals vs. Padres
4:05 p.m., Saturday, May 27, Nationals Park
The odds of showers and perhaps some storms are up during the game. It’s not yet certain how widespread it will be, so the game could certainly be played under many scenarios.
[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]
First pitch: Variably cloud. Shower possible. Low-to-mid 70s.
9th inning: Mostly cloudy. Shower or storm possible. Low-to-mid 70s.
Chance of rain: 50 percent
Chance of delay: 50 percent
Chance of postponement: 10 percent
NatCast appears on the day of every Nationals home game. Follow us on Twitter for breaking weather updates before, during and after the game.