Nationals vs. Padres
1:35 p.m., Sunday, May 28, Nationals Park

A bit humid, but at least temperatures are fairly comfortable, with plenty of clouds to filter the sun. Just a slight chance of a passing shower.

First pitch: Partly to mostly cloudy, Mid-70s.

9th inning: Mostly cloudy, Upper 70s.

Chance of rain: 20 percent

Chance of delay: 10 percent

Chance of postponement: 2 percent

