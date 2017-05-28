Nationals vs. Padres
1:35 p.m., Sunday, May 28, Nationals Park
A bit humid, but at least temperatures are fairly comfortable, with plenty of clouds to filter the sun. Just a slight chance of a passing shower.
First pitch: Partly to mostly cloudy, Mid-70s.
9th inning: Mostly cloudy, Upper 70s.
Chance of rain: 20 percent
Chance of delay: 10 percent
Chance of postponement: 2 percent
