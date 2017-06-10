Nationals vs. Rangers
12:05 p.m., Saturday, June 10, Nationals Park

Nationals-Logo-inline

Much warmer than we’ve felt recently at Nats Park, but no weather worries otherwise.

[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]

First pitch: Mostly sunny, around 85.

9th inning: Mostly sunny. 88-91.

Chance of rain: 10 percent

Chance of delay: 5 percent

Chance of postponement: 0 percent

NatCast appears on the day of every Nationals home game. Follow us on Twitter for breaking weather updates before, during and after the game.