Nationals vs. Rangers
12:05 p.m., Saturday, June 10, Nationals Park
Much warmer than we’ve felt recently at Nats Park, but no weather worries otherwise.
First pitch: Mostly sunny, around 85.
9th inning: Mostly sunny. 88-91.
Chance of rain: 10 percent
Chance of delay: 5 percent
Chance of postponement: 0 percent
